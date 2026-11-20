Bird flu has been detected in two wild swans in Co Offaly as new biosecurity measures come into place for the poultry industry.

The dead birds tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). The detections follow ongoing surveillance of wild birds for bird flu.

A mandatory housing order for all poultry comes into force across the State on Monday in response to the bird flu outbreak.

It has been in place since Thursday in Northern Ireland following confirmation of a bird flu outbreak at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone.

The housing order means all poultry must be housed or confined in such a manner that they do not have access to other poultry, captive birds, or wild birds.

The Minister for Agriculture, Martin Heydon, said the discovery of the two swans with bird flu underlined the reason for recent safety measures.

“This detection of avian influenza in two wild birds reiterates the current high risk of avian influenza to the poultry industry,” he said.

“All flock owners, whether they have commercial farms or a few backyard hens, should implement stringent biosecurity measures to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading to their flocks.

“Strict biosecurity remains the single most important disease prevention measure. Report any suspicions of avian influenza to your local regional veterinary office without delay.”

The HSE and Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) have said bird flu can be passed to humans, but the risk is “considered low for the general public, and low to medium for occupationally exposed people”.

Poultry and captive bird owners are also reminded to remain vigilant for signs of disease and to report any clinical signs to their regional veterinary office or, if outside business hours, to contact the national disease emergency hotline on (01) 492 8026.

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