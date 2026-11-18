Carrie Mullane was described as a ' loving, fun, messer' be her son Jayden at the service. Photograph: PSNI

A daughter and son of a Limerick woman, who was found dead in Co Fermanagh, received ovations as they paid emotional tributes at her funeral on Wednesday.

Carrie Mullane (39), from Moyross, was last seen alive on October 10th, and her body was recovered from Lough Erne, almost a month later.

The woman’s young daughter, Madison, told mourners during the service at Corpus Christi Church in Moyross that her mother “always put everyone before herself”.

“She lit up every room she walked into, she was always there for everyone, but the world wasn’t kind to her, yet she always made it work, she meant so much to everyone,” she said.

“We all miss you mum, I will always love you, I’ll miss you more than words can say, but I promise to make you proud.”

Her son, Jayden, thanked the Police Service of Northern Ireland as well as their neighbours and friends in Moyross for their support.

“Carrie would not want to be mourned, she would want to be celebrated, like the loving, fun, messer she was,” he said.

“We didn’t have a lot, but we always had each other, and that was enough for us. We were always having as laugh and joke, Carrie always loved a good party and I’m certain you are up there having a party now.

“You were far too good for this world, and I’ve never been so proud to call Carrie Mullane my mother.”

Loved ones brought symbols of her life to the alter including a cup, representing her “love of tea”, nose rings, a bottle of coke and her make-up.

Parish priest Fr Pat Hogan told mourners: “Waiting is never easy and the family have been waiting for Carrie for the last number of weeks, waiting for her to make contact, waiting for her body to be found, and waiting for her to be bought home.”

“She is now at home, among the people and the family that she loved and [who] loved her,” he said.

Carrie Mullane is survived by her four children, Jayden, Madison, Lily and Luke; her parents Martin and Sandra; and siblings, Lisa, Kevin, Sandra and Martin.

She was buried in Ballycannon Cemetery in Meelick, Co Clare.

Three people have appeared in court in connection with her death.