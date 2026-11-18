The scene outside Kent train station in Cork after a teenager was fatally stabbed on Tuesday. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Gardaí have begun a murder inquiry after a teenager was stabbed to death in Cork city.

The teenager, who has been named locally as Adam McSweeney (18) from Hazelwood Grove in Glanmire, suffered a stab wound to the chest when he was attacked on Lower Glanmire Road.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a postmortem examination on his body at Cork University Hospital. It understood it confirmd he died a violent death.

McSweeney collapsed on the footpath outside the gates to Kent Railway Station at about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics were quickly on the scene and McSweeney was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition, where he died later that afternoon.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the stabbing and began taking witness statements.

Later on Tuesday, gardaí arrested two teenagers – one aged 18 and one aged 16 – at a location in Cork city for questioning about the incident.

One teenager is being held at Mayfield Garda station and the other at Gurranabraher Garda station; they can be detained for up to 24 hours under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

In a statement, gardaí said they are looking to speak to a female witness who was at a bus stop at Kent Train Station at the time of the fatal assault. The statement said she then boarded a bus, possibly the 214, 205 or 31.

“Gardaí believe that her account of events would greatly aid their investigation and are appealing for her to contact them at Mayfield Garda station,” the statement said.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were travelling or driving in the Lower Glanmire Road area between 1.15pm and 1.45pm. Anyone who may have video footage is also asked to make it available.