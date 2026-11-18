Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) releases on Thursday, though the staggered release means gamers in New Zealand will have the jump on everybody else.

The last game in the series (GTA V, 2013) sold nearly 235 million copies. Tens of millions, maybe hundreds of millions, of copies will be pre-sold (but not available to play) by the November 19th launch.

The Irish Times would like to hear what you think of the much-anticipated release. Are you a fan of the previous games, and are you planning to get GTA VI? Do you think the hype is warranted, and will it deliver? Will you take any time off work or college to play it? Or, if you’re a parent, is your child asking to play the game – and how are you dealing with that? If GTA VI is a topic in your household, we’d like to hear your view.

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

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