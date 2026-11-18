Passing sentence, Judge Ronan Munro told the man that he clearly has a problem with how he treats women. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A young father who treated his partner with contempt and demonstrated a desire to control people has been jailed for assaulting his then on-off partner in front of young children.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that the now 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty on his trial date to assault causing harm on March 8th, 2024, at an address in the south city centre.

He has 10 previous convictions and was on High Court bail at the time of this offence.

Passing sentence, Judge Ronan Munro told the man that he clearly has a problem with how he treats women. He listened to three phone calls in court, which the man made to the victim while he was in custody.

He sentenced the man to three years and six months in prison and suspended the final two years and nine months on strict conditions for four years. The man must also engage with the Probation Service for 18 months, be of sober habits and attend counselling.

Judge Munro noted that the man banged the woman’s head off the front door. The court heard the woman was the mother of the man’s four young children and that one of those children was present at the time.

“It is obviously deeply upsetting for a child to see his mother treated this way – some might say an unforgivable thing for a child to be present during that,” Judge Munro said

Referring to the phone calls played in court, Judge Munro asked the man how he would feel if a man ever spoke to his daughter in the way he had spoken to the victim.

“It is not normal; it is distressing for any right-thinking person to observe this,” the judge said, adding that it clearly showed “contempt” towards his partner and the calls demonstrated “a desire to control people”.

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The judge noted that the victim has found it difficult to deal with the man, although she maintains contact with him. Their two older daughters are cared for by his mother, while their two younger boys are cared for by a foster family.

Judge Munro praised Sgt Matthew Kennefick – whom he described as “an active investigator who is absolutely tuned into the dynamics of this case”.

Judge Munro set a headline sentence of 4½ years before he imposed a term of 3½ years.

He said the man had shown “cruel and contemptuous behaviour” and seemed to be more concerned about re-establishing contact with his children, once he is out of prison, than showing remorse for his behaviour towards their mother.

The evening before the assault, the man began banging on the front door, trying to get in. The victim opened the door and told him to “get away”, but he pushed past her and went into the home.

The court heard the woman returned to bed until 8am. When she awoke, the man was getting the children up and dressed.

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A short time later, the man began to verbally abuse the woman, and they both traded insults. He then pushed her into the bathroom and kicked her.

He threw her purse and cards out of a window and took her mobile phone. As the woman was leaving the home, the defendant “belted” her head off the front door.

Sgt Kennefick told a previous sentence hearing that the woman left the home for the remainder of the day and, when she returned at 7pm, was unable to get into the home as the man had locked her out.

She left and returned at 9pm, but was still unable to get into the home. At 10.15pm, the woman contacted the gardaí, who arrived within minutes.

Gardaí made several attempts to get into the home but were unable. A locksmith who had been contacted by the woman arrived, and gardaí gained entry.

Sgt Kennefick and four other gardaí entered the home and announced their presence. They found the man pretending to be asleep on the couch.

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Gardaí shook the man’s shoulders and cautioned him that he was being arrested. He then produced a knife from his jacket pocket. He was pepper-sprayed, detained and searched. A second knife was found under a pillow at his head.

The man was arrested and later charged and refused bail.