Roscommon courthouse, where Sean Coughlan (47) of Cum, Laherdane, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Kenneth Connolly for the fourth day of his trial

A west of Ireland farmer facing 40 animal welfare charges is alleged to have allowed two calves to die on his farm “in distress”.

Sean Coughlan (47) of Cum, Laherdane, Ballina, Co Mayo, appeared before Judge Kenneth Connolly and a jury at Roscommon Circuit Court on Tuesday for the fourth day of his trial in relation to the alleged offences, which include failure to dispose of carcasses appropriately and animal cruelty.

Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector Arthur O’Connor told the court there were “multiple breaches” of animal welfare legislation evident during an unannounced inspection of Coughlan’s farm at Laragan, Elphin, Co Roscommon, on November 23rd, 2022, including the discovery of two dead calves in a slatted shed.

He said that, from the manner in which the calves were kept and from his experience as a veterinary practitioner, they died “in distress”. He said they were “left in that position without receiving any form of intervention”, were “never taken out of the cold” and were “left to die”.

O’Connor said that during an announced inspection on November 29th, 2022 of Coughlan’s farm, 21 untagged calves along with 10 cows were found in a shed, with the cows found to be “very lame to severely lame”.

He said an issue of concern was that the animals were being kept on “completely inappropriate bedding” which should have been dry. He also said the shed was overcrowded.

O’Connor said that 794 animals were identified during the November 29th inspection, along with the remains of carcasses and decomposing bones of bovine animals.

O’Connor said that, similar to his observations during the first inspection, the conditions in the dairy and milking parlour on November 29th were “extremely unhygienic”.

O’Connor said the cattle that were in the pen with the two dead calves during the first inspection were found during the November 29th inspection to be “poorly animals, housed on [in] a wet dirty slatted shed without adequate bedding”.

O’Connor said the housing on the farm for the number of dairy cows being milked was “completely inadequate”, which caused them more stress.

He said the farm was understaffed as, during the November 23rd inspection, just two staff members were on the farm and that during the second inspection he only met Coughlan.

He said an Animal Health and Welfare Notice was served on Coughlan whereby he was expected to comply with certain requirements by “early to mid” January 2023, some of which had been complied with.

O’Connor and two colleagues called to Coughlan’s farm in mid-January 2023 and found that dry bedding in one of the sheds was “unhygienic”.

Coughlan faces 40 counts, including alleged animal welfare and animal cruelty offences. Coughlan Farming Ltd is alleged to have committed 38 similar offences, to which Coughlan has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues .