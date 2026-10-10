Ireland

Cyclist killed following collision with a van in Co Kildare

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 30s, was uninjured, while road remains closed with local diversions in place

Gardaí have appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle road traffic crash in Kilrush, Co Clare
Gardaí have appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle road traffic crash in Kilrush, Co Clare
Colin Gleeson
Sat Oct 10 2026 - 08:471 MIN READ

A cyclist has died following a collision with a van in Co Clare on Friday.

Gardaí have appealing for witnesses following a fatal two-vehicle road traffic crash on the N67 at Baunmore, Kilrush, that occurred at about 8pm.

The incident involved a van and a bicycle. The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination will take place in due course.

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The coroner has been notified. The driver of the van, a man aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Baunmore, Kilrush, Co Clare, on Friday between 7.15pm and 8.15pm, and who may have camera footage or mobile phone recordings, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

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Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter