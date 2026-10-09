Ireland

Driver (20s) seriously injured in single-car crash in Co Cork

Another man has been discharged from hospital following N71 incident near Clonakilty

A single-vehicle incident on the N71 injured two men in their 20s on Thursday night.
A single-vehicle incident on the N71 injured two men in their 20s on Thursday night.
Hugh Dooley
Fri Oct 09 2026 - 11:021 MIN READ

Two men were brought to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork on Thursday night.

The men, both in their 20s, were in a car that crashed on the N71 at Ahalisky near Clonakilty shortly before 11pm on Thursday. They were driving from Bandon towards Ballinascarthy.

The driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was brought to Cork University Hospital, gardaí said.

The other man suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the same hospital.

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Witnesses to the incident, and those who may have dashcam footage in the area between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday, have been asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station.

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