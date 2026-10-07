Man in ‘critical’ condition after attempted e-scooter robbery in Co Louth

The man in his 40s received serious injuries in the attempted robbery. Photo: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A man (40s) has been hospitalised with “serious injuries” following an attempt to steal his e-scooter by two men in Co Louth on Tuesday night.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Gardaí are searching for the second suspect.

The victim of the attempted robbery, in his 40s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and remains in “critical condition” after being approached in Muirhevnamor at about 8.30pm by two men who tried to steal his e-scooter.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the attempted robbery.

He is being held in a nearby Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have video footage from the Muirhevnamor area between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday to contact investigators.