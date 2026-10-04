Motorcyclist (50s) dies following Co Meath crash

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to come forward. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a crash in Co Meath on Saturday.

The incident, which involved a motorcycle and a car, occurred on the R156 at Harlockstown, Co Meath, at 12.15pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was subsequently removed to Navan Mortuary.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 70s, was uninjured.

The scene was examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and an incident room has been established at Ashbourne Garda Station.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, particularly anyone in the area between 12.00pm and 12.30pm on Saturday, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.