Irish Rail’s new plan is for direct Dart trains from Navan to Dublin Connolly, which will take roughly 60 minutes, running up to every 15 minutes at peak times. Photograph: Irish Rail

Irish Rail has made provision for a possible third railway station in Navan, Co Meath.

The construction of the station, known as Navan South, may take place after the current scheme to reopen the Dublin to Navan railway line is completed.

The proposed line is being progressed as a 34km-long electrified extension from the existing M3 Parkway station to Navan.

It includes four planned stations – one west of Dunshaughlin, another west of Kilmessan and two in Navan itself.

Navan Central will be located between Carriage Road and Trim Road and Navan North will be close to Ratholdren Road along the former Navan to Kingscourt line.

The new Dublin to Navan line will operate independently of the existing Tara Mines to Drogheda freight line, which runs through Navan and closed to freight in July 2023. It closed to regular passenger services in April 1958.

A second round of public consultation on the proposed preferred route is now open until December 10th. Graphic: Irish Rail

Irish Rail’s new plan is for direct Dart trains from Navan to Dublin Connolly, which will take roughly 60 minutes, running up to every 15 minutes at peak times, with capacity for up to 4,400 passengers per hour in each direction.

Irish Rail said it had amended its “emerging preferred route” only slightly to reflect submissions received in a public consultation between May and July this year.

The new “preferred proposed route” would allow for closer alignment with the former Victorian-era railway along parts of the route, the moving of a car park closer to Dunshaughlin station and altering the alignment of the route slightly for a potential station on the south side of Navan.

Irish Rail said this week that while Navan South station remained “excluded” from the overall scheme to reopen rail services to Navan, it had “adjusted the proposed railway alignment at South Navan so the track geometry can accommodate platforms and station infrastructure at a later date without major track realignment”.

A second round of public consultation on the preferred route is now open until December 10th with local events in Navan, Kilmessan, and Dunshaughlin, plus an online webinar on December 1st.

Irish Rail said it hopes to submit a Railway Order, which is essentially a request for planning permission, to An Coimisiún Pleanála in 2028, targeting construction from around 2030/2031 onward.

The project is likely to cost up to €3 billion, the National Transport Authority has forecast.