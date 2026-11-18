Rachel Burrows's coffin is carried out of Carland Presbyterian Church, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, following her funeral on Wednesday. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Mourners at the funeral of Rachel Burrows, the daughter of DUP chairman Maurice Morrow, were told it was impossible to comprehend the “weight of grief” carried by the family. Rachel Burrows died on Sunday, 11 hours before the death of her mother, Jennifer Morrow. Both women had been battling cancer.

Unionist politicians were among the hundreds of people who gathered at Carland Presbyterian Church in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday.

A montage of family photographs featuring Rachel Burrows, who was 47, was shown at the beginning of the service. She died in the same hospital where her mother, Jennifer, was being treated.

Rachel Burrows’s teenage children, Jack and Isla, sat in the front row of the church with their father John, a former road racer. They were described as the “loves of Rachel’s life”.

“Every time you met her, she had a smile on her face,” Rev John Morrow, her uncle, told mourners. “Her life was filled with joy.”

Morrow said his niece was “adored” and had faced a difficult cancer diagnosis with “so much courage and dignity”. Throughout her illness, she was a devoted mother, “be that at a race track or horse paddock”.

Rachel Burrows’s teenage children, Jack and Isla, sat in the front row of the church for their mother's funeral in Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson, Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and former DUP leader Arlene Foster were among those who attended. TUV leader Jim Allister and independent unionist MP Carla Lockhart were also present.

Rev Colin McKay led the service, saying it was a day of “tremendous sadness”.

He added that the family had been “preparing to say goodbye twice”, due to the illnesses suffered by both women.

“There are moments in life when words seem so inadequate . . . today certainly is one of those moments,” said McKay.

“To experience two bereavements within the same family on the same day is something that is almost impossible to comprehend.”

Rev Morrow recalled the “extreme love” shared between Burrows and her mother. He said: “Jennifer thought the whole world of her. Rachel reciprocated that love.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly outside Carland Presbyterian Church, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, after the funeral of Rachel Burrows. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

He singled out a tribute by Jack to his mother that had been read by more than a million people online.

The post read: “There are so many things I could say about this amazing woman, but I can’t put it into words right now. I and our family will miss you dearly. You were the best mum I could have ever asked for. I love you so much. Till we meet again, rest easy, Mummy."

In a separate post the following day, he wrote: “As if yesterday couldn’t have gotten any worse, 11 hours after the passing of my mother in the same hospital in the same ward, my granny also lost her battle to illness.

“I’m at a loss of words at the minute but at least I know they are together now and they don’t have to endure any more pain. May you granny and mummy rest in peace.”