Berlin’s state prosecutor has described as “disproportionate” a police officer’s punches to Kitty O’Brien last year that left the Irish Palestine campaigner with permanent nerve damage.

O’Brien was in Tiergarten district court on Wednesday as co-plaintiff on the second day of hearing against the Berlin police officer identified as Nils K.

State prosecutor Lennart Ferhard told the officer he faced assault charges because it “was in no way appropriate to react in this way”.

On August 28th, 2025, two Berlin police units were dispatched to break up an unregistered Palestine solidarity demonstration attended by O’Brien on a busy shopping street in central Berlin.

Police officer Enis Tiede, also on duty at the scene that day, told the court he perceived the situation as “sketchy” but that he saw no violence from the demonstrators.

He saw the first punch, around 1m away, from the corner of his eye. O’Brien, who uses they/them pronouns, looked “shocked” and, when they realised their nose was bleeding, waved bloody hands to an officer beside Tiede.

He was shocked too, the officer told the court, and turned right to look at the defendant who, seconds later, landed a second punch to O’Brien’s face.

O’Brien being punch by a Berlin police officer at the demonstration. Photograph: Irish Bloc Berlin

“The colleague could have dealt with this without using violence,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what happened but it could have been possible to resolve this differently.”

The court viewed 13 separate video clips of the incident from various angles and sources, including police cameras and protester smartphones.

One more distant camera sequence, filmed from above, shows a small group of people gathered on a pavement on a Berlin shopping street chanting slogans including “Viva Palestine”; “Israel out of Palestine”; “There is only solution: intifada revolution”; and “there is only one state: Palestine of ’48”.

Some carry banners and others umbrellas as a large number of black-clad police in protective outfits move in between a parked car and a white transporter van. They begin pushing, then shoving, demonstrators down the pavement.

The video shows the defendant slapping O’Brien’s baseball cap, which they remove. Moments later, as O’Brien appears to be retreating backwards with the rest of the group, they halt after being shoved by police in the chest and neck area.

O’Brien challenges the officer verbally and, a moment later, the police video shows him hitting O’Brien in the face with his left, gloved fist.

The second punch follows soon after, other participants protest vocally, then Nils K forces his way back in and, with another officer, drags O’Brien out of the crowd and marches them away.

Separate close-up videos capture many of O’Brien’s remarks before the first and second punches: “Are you proud of yourself?”; “Do you hit your wife?”; “Go on, you love that go on, keep going”; “You f**king genocide supporter, punch me in the face”.

After repeated “punch me” remarks, the officer punched O’Brien after they said: “You are acting like a f**king Nazi, are your grandparents proud of you?”

Benjamin Düsberg, representing O’Brien, told the court the videos showed no active resistance or violence from his client or other demonstrators. He dismissed as a “defensive manoeuvre” the officer’s claim that their physical altercation began when O’Brien kicked him in the shins.

A video sequence showing the officer looking down, Düsberg said, was not a reaction to a kicking but to disentangle a keffiyeh scarf from his helmet. Any pain he felt could have come from a hitting his shin against an adjacent bollard.

A second police officer on the scene, Cem Turac, told the court he perceived the demonstrators as “aggressive and loud” but said he did not see the initial punch.

In Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Arnd Bödeker ruled to expand the scope of the case to both punches captured on video and not the single punch referenced in the indictment.

Still excluded, however, are the subsequent actions by the police officer during O’Brien’s arrest. Düsberg argued that the officer’s deliberately rough arm restraint was part of the same incident and caused O’Brien’s fractured arm and permanent nerve damage.

O'Brien being restrained by police at the demonstration. Photograph: Irish Bloc Berlin

Tiede said he didn’t follow as O’Brien was lead away but noticed the officers responsible “were a little rough but not disproportionately so”. He did notice that, as O’Brien was lead away, their “head was down” and not of their “own volition”.

The court heard the medical assessment of O’Brien’s injuries, including a radial fracture to their right arm and a broken nose. As well as pictures of their swollen nose and bruises on their left arm, photographs were shown in court of a stitched-up wound from an operation on their right, fractured, arm to insert a metal plate and 11 screws.

“My arm was very swollen, it felt as if it wasn’t my arm,” said O’Brien. “I had no feeling it the arm at that point.”

The court ruled on Wednesday that, regardless of the outcome, O’Brien will not have to pay any of their court costs arising from the trial.

The next full hearing date for evidence is December 28th.