The nation relies on fossil fuels for 80% of energy demand. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A plan to end fossil fuel use in Ireland has been published, but without any new measures or timelines to make clear what will happen when.

The Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) roadmap was intended to initiate a steady, speedy decline in the use of oil, gas, petrol and diesel across transport, heating, power generation and industry.

But it states: “This document brings together measures already in place or in development across Government. It does not establish new fossil fuel phase-out dates.”

It reiterates instead long-stated goals of halving carbon emissions by 2030 and being “climate-neutral” – meaning generating no extra greenhouse gas emissions – by 2050.

Minister for Climate Darragh O’Brien has already said the 2030 goal would not be met, with current projections showing a 25 per cent reduction might be achievable at best.

The Climate Change Advisory Council has said Ireland, which is more than 80 per cent reliant on fossil fuels for energy, needs to be free of these by 2039.

O’Brien would not say what level of reliance he expected Ireland would have by then.

“I can’t predict that, but what I can say is that it will be less,” he said. “We still will have a dependence in 2029, I would predict, on fossil.”

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The roadmap was published at the Cop31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, where a growing number of countries have published or committed to publishing national Taff plans.

O’Brien acknowledged the importance of weaning the country off fossil fuels.

“Ireland’s continued over-dependence on fossil fuel is a distinct weakness, not only a weakness from an energy sovereignty perspective but also a big risk in relation to price for people,” he said.

“Transitioning away from fossil is critical to climate action.”

Climate campaigners were highly critical of the plan, Friends of the Earth Ireland describing it as “deeply cynical”.

“This so-called roadmap fails the test on every count,” chief executive Deirdre Duffy said. “It’s a statement of existing policy. A roadmap implies a destination and a time frame, but this document offers neither.

“It is merely a list of policymaking measures already in place at the Department of Climate.”

Duffy said the roadmap failed to mention data centres despite the sector driving up gas demand for electricity generation.

“It also contains no credible actions, timelines, implementation pathways, investment details or metrics for monitoring progress,” she said.

Sinéad Loughran of Trócaire said it was “wholly inadequate”, also saying: “It simply reiterates already known failures.”

She criticised the decision to carry on with plans for new fossil fuel infrastructure in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal to be built in Co Clare.

“We’ve known for years from multiple scientific reports that there is simply no room for new fossil fuel infrastructure,” she said.

Environmental group Opportunity Green said it was “deeply concerning” that the plan made no mention of curbing demand for air travel. The plan references instead introducing sustainable aviation fuel and more energy efficient aircraft.

Spokeswoman Sorcha Tunney said failing to address the increasing number of flights was a “significant omission”.

“The Government needs a comprehensive aviation decarbonisation strategy that addresses not only how we fly, but how much we fly,” she said.

The plan restates pre-existing commitments to greater electrification of transport and heat, retrofitting of homes and other buildings and expanding renewable energy.

O’Brien defended the lack of new ideas or firm end points.

“This sets out the principles and the tasks we have to do,” he said. “These are the principles that will underpin the transition.”

He said more detailed actions would come in the Climate Action Plan to be published next month.