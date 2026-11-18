Hakeem Jeffries was nominated by 251 votes to 11 in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday. Photograph: Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Hakeem Jeffries has won the Democratic Party’s nomination to be speaker of the House of Representatives, putting him on track to be the first black lawmaker to hold the gavel.

The 56-year-old representative from New York, who took over as the Democrats’ leader in the lower chamber of Congress from Nancy Pelosi in 2023, was nominated by 251 votes to 11 in a closed-door meeting on Wednesday.

The Democrats’ sweeping victory in the US midterm elections this month, which handed them control of the House and Senate, was buoyed by wins for progressive candidates across the country.

The nomination places Jeffries on course to be voted in as House speaker when the new congressional term begins in January. Jeffries was uncontested in the Democrats’ nomination vote.

“Together, we will deliver bold change,” Jeffries posted on X. “And make a big difference in the lives of the American people!”

Jeffries guided his party in the midterms to one of its biggest majorities in recent decades. The Democrats secured 257 House seats in elections this month, against 171 for the Republicans, and with seven races still to be called.

Mary Peltola’s win on Tuesday night in Alaska’s US Senate race – the last to be called – gave the Democrats 56 seats in the upper chamber of Congress against 44 that the GOP managed to secure. It represented the ninth Senate seat the party managed to flip in the latest elections.

Jeffries said this month that the Democrats would take steps to cut the cost of living for working-class Americans – one of the most important issues for voters – and also hold Donald Trump and his associates accountable for “unprecedented corruption”.

[ ‘I’m not part of Maga any more’: The podcasters who made Trump are turning away from himOpens in new window ]

“This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic one. This is not a blue moment or a red moment. It’s a red, white and blue moment because America has won tonight,” Jeffries said in early November after winning re-election to the House during the midterms.

Jim Clyburn, who has served in the US House for more than three decades, nominated Jeffries in a speech on Wednesday morning, writing in his prepared remarks that this is a “historic moment” for the nation.

“Voters handed Democrats a three-prong mandate: to give the American people services that are accessible, programmes that are affordable, and representation that is accountable,” Clyburn said.

“Across the country, I heard from voters expressions of Fannie Lou Hamer’s famous axiom of being ‘sick and tired’ of the government’s failures. In her December 1964 speech, she admonished, ‘And I’ve been tired so long, now I am sick and tired of being sick and tired, and we want a change’.

“The time has come for us to urgently deliver on the promise of that change.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026