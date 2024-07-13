Firefighters tackle major blaze at industrial estate in Newry

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: iStock

A major fire is under way at an industrial estate in Newry, Co Down.

Flames and thick clouds of smoke were seen rising from the site of the fire at Greenbank Industrial Estate on Ballinacraig Way.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the blaze on Saturday afternoon.

Devastating scenes at Newry Greenbank Industrial Estate this afternoon, lots of local businesses in that area. pic.twitter.com/dyax9MeMNk — Gearóid Mac Aodh (@g7hughes) July 13, 2024

Six vehicles and dozens of personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Locals were warned of the dangers of the fire and advised to stay away from the scene.

A spokesperson said: “NIFRS crews are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at an industrial unit in Greenback Industrial Estate, Newry.

“At present, there are six fire appliances and 48 personnel carrying out firefighting operations.

“We would advise members of the public to avoid the area where possible and nearby homeowners to keep their windows and doors closed.” – PA