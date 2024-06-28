Teenager dies in workplace incident in Co Kilkenny

Gardaí and the emergency services attended the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A Health and Safety Authority (HSA) investigation has begun following the death of a teenager in a workplace incident in Co Kilkenny.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in the village of Freshford in the north of the county.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scheme but the local teenager died. His body was brought to University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem will be carried out.

In a statement gardaí confirmed that they and emergency services were alerted to “an incident in Freshford, Co Kilkenny” on Thursday.

“A male youth, in his teens, later passed away at the scene. The HSA has been notified and will conduct its own investigation,” they said.

A file will be prepared for the coroner’s office.