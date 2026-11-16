Reported case of avian influenza under investigation in Co Tyrone

Samples from the Co Tyrone farm were sent to UK National Reference Laboratory for testing. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

A reported case of avian influenza is under investigation at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone.

Restrictions on the flock have been introduced after significant mortality and clinical signs consistent with avian influenza were observed.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said veterinary officials went to the premises on Sunday, where they imposed the restrictions and took official samples for testing.

The samples have been taken to the UK National Reference Laboratory in Surrey and results are expected on Monday.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said: “I recognise the impact this situation is having on the affected flock-keeper, alongside the concern and uncertainty it creates for the wider poultry sector.

“While the disease has not yet been confirmed, we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness,” he said.

Muir said robust contingency plans were in place and his officials “stand ready to implement the measures required to respond at the affected premises should highly pathogenic avian influenza be confirmed.

“In light of these findings, we are actively considering the need for further disease control measures across Northern Ireland, informed by the latest veterinary and epidemiological advice and assessment of risk.”

Further updates will be provided once laboratory results are available, the department said.

If the disease is confirmed, it said it will immediately implement the appropriate disease control measures.

“Further communications will be issued to keep the industry, wider stakeholders and the public informed,” a department spokesman said. – PA