Russell Brand criticised for message shared from prison

Russell Brand and his wife Laura Gallacher arriving at Southwark Crown Court, London, last month. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association

A message from jailed comedian Russell Brand, in which he claimed not to be guilty of the sex offences he has been convicted of, was “disgusting” and showed “no remorse”, the UK’s foreign secretary Ed Miliband has said.

Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, read a message from her husband in a video uploaded to their YouTube channel, in which he claimed, “I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for”.

Brand (51), is serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison term after he was convicted of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court on November 5th.

Earlier this year, Brand and Gallacher began releasing a weekly YouTube podcast called Sunday Service, which they carried on recording throughout his trial.

On Sunday, Gallacher released another episode which began with her reading a passage from Brand’s bible.

The 39-year-old, who is the daughter of Ryder Cup winning golfer Bernard Gallacher, said during the episode: “Russell has asked me to read something to you.”

Reading the message from a notebook, she went on: “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support.

[ If Russell Brand’s associates didn’t know, they can’t have been paying attentionOpens in new window ]

“As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.

“The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do.

“I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey, little as in small, and hey as in hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.

“The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated.

“And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me, let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.”

Gallacher choked up as she said: “Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers, your brother in Christ. Russell.”

She began the episode by saying she is here to “continue the good work that was being established here in this Sunday service community, something very, very close to mine and Russell’s heart”.

“It may look different, but the ambitions are very much the same, and we trust God, and we trust his plan, and we trust everything he’s doing right now,” she added.

“Even though it’s painful, and obviously, will take some getting used to for me to even sit here and not have my companion and my person with me, but I want to continue, and I’m grateful for the support.”

Gallacher said she is speaking to her husband, adding: “He’s okay, and he’s praying.”

Responding to the video on Monday, Miliband told Sky News: “His crimes are heinous and awful.

“I think it’s revolting, by the way, that he shows no remorse today in his comments.

“No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments.”

The UK foreign secretary repeated his apology for having appeared on the disgraced comedian’s online show as Labour leader in 2015, adding that, had he known the allegations against him, “I would never have done that interview”.

He said he went on Brand’s show in the run-up to the 2015 general election after the comic told people not to bother voting.

“I wasn’t endorsing Russell Brand, I was taking him on, saying he was wrong about that,” Miliband said.

But he added: “I wish I hadn’t done that interview. I’m really sorry I did the interview.”

[ The Russell Brand verdict and a story I’ve never sharedOpens in new window ]

It comes as the UK’s justice secretary Alex Norris called for new rules to be introduced to prevent lawyers from using “rape myths” to defend their clients, according to The Times.

Brand has been accused of deployed a series of rape myths during his trial, including arguing that his accusers should not be believed because they had not screamed, kicked out or fled when they were being attacked.

Norris has written to the Bar Standards Board (BSB) – the body that supervises barristers – warning it is “unacceptable” for the profession to “perpetuate myths” about rape victims in court, adding that those who flout the rules could face disciplinary action such as being barred from practice.

A spokesperson for the BSB told The Times it agreed that rape and sexual assault cases “must be decided on the basis of the evidence and not prejudice”, adding: “That is one of the reasons why we set up an expert reference group to advise on strengthening standards for barristers acting in rape and serious sexual offence cases.

“We will continue to work urgently with the government to address the issues raised.”

A spokesperson for the UK’s Bar Council, which represents barristers, told the paper that a defendant denying a rape offence had a “right to have evidence tested in court”, and stressed the importance of the BSB remaining “independent of the government”.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Brand was moved out of HMP Wandsworth and transported to the category C prison HMP Littlehey on Friday.

The prison offers a large variety of extracurricular activities for its inmates, including yoga, choir and indoor bowls.

Brand was sentenced to a 10-and-a-half-year prison term on Monday last.

He is expected to serve two-thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence.

He will be on the sex offenders’ register for life. – Guardian/PA