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Will the Republic of Ireland’s final game of 2026, on a chilly November night in Dublin, be a relaxing affair with nothing much at stake? Will it heck. After Saturday’s Nations League defeat away to Austria, they need to beat Kosovo tomorrow evening to have a chance of promotion to League A. But do we belong in League B? Ken Early believes so. “We are, after all, League B’s only permanent residents. We are to League B what the Major is to Fawlty Towers.”

But Heimir Hallgrímsson will hope that his charges can check out of League B, Gavin Cummiskey hearing from the head coach after Saturday’s game. And Gavin Cooney heard Troy Parrott’s thoughts on his lean spell in front of goal, the Real Betis man enduring his longest goalless run in almost four years.

Ireland’s rugby folk have a rather significant fixture this week too, world champions South Africa the visitors on Saturday in the Nations Championship. It’s a challenge Andy Farrell says his players will relish, “you want to test yourselves against the best”.

That 43-15 win over Fiji was far from flawless, Gerry Thornley reporting on the game, Robert Baloucoune admitting that Ireland had taken “a bit of a buffeting” in the first-half. Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong did the heavy lifting, says John O’Sullivan, but Ireland will need the entire frontrow unit to spark if they are to overcome South Africa.

What do Ireland need to do to reach the inaugural Nations Championship grand final at Twickenham? Muireann Duffy guides you through the permutations. And John picks out five things we learned from the weekend, among them signs of life in Welsh rugby after that remarkable victory over New Zealand. “Seventy-three years of hurt, no more need for dreaming.”

In Gaelic games, Denis Walsh was on hand to see the relentless Ballygunner mow down Kilmallock to reach their ninth Munster hurling final in a row. There they will meet Thurles Sarsfields, who beat Inagh-Kilnamona in extra-time. And in Ulster, Portaferry saw off Dunloy to set up a meeting with Slaughtneill in the final, the town’s most celebrated native, the late Ciara Mageean, in everyone’s thoughts.

In football, the women of Kilmacud Crokes fought back against Longford Slashers to win their fifth successive Leinster title, while the men of Cuala, Wolfe Tones, The Downs and Portarlington all won through to the Leinster semi-finals. And in Connacht, Salthill-Knocknacarra advanced to their first senior provincial club final in 21 years after a dramatic win over reigning champions St Brigid’s.

In golf, Philip Reid reports on a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title for Rory McIlroy, and in his Tipping Point column, Denis writes about “one of the most inspirational sports stories of the year”. “After 13 years of relentless campaigning by a group of big-hearted, civic-minded, indefatigable people, permission was finally granted for a multi-use pitch in Dublin’s southwest inner city.”

TV Watch: A typically quiet-ish sporting Monday on the telly, but TG4 has highlights from the GAA club weekend at 7.30pm, and at 7.45pm, Scotland kick off away to Switzerland in the Nations League (BBC2).