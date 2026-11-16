Wind and rain warnings issued for seven counties

Wind and rain warnings will come into place for seven counties on Monday afternoon and evening.

A status yellow wind and rain warning for Cork, Waterford and Kerry will be in effect from 1pm until midnight.

A status yellow wind and rain warning for Galway, Mayo and Sligo will be in effect from 3pm on Monday until 4am on Tuesday.

A status yellow wind and rain warning will be in place for Donegal from 7pm on Monday until 4am on Tuesday.

Spells of heavy rain along with strong and gusty southeast winds are expected, according to Met Éireann.

Difficult travelling conditions, localised flooding, poor visibility and debris or loose objects displaced are possible in the counties impacted by the warnings.

Monday morning will be mostly dry and bright with frost and icy patches in many parts of the country, away from the southwest, Met Éireann said.

It will be a cold and frosty morning in Dublin with sunny spells. Cloud will build in the afternoon with rain extending from the southwest in the evening. Highest temperatures in the capital will reach 6 to 8 degrees with winds increasing to near gale force with the arrival of the rain.

Throughout the afternoon, rain will spread northeastwards over Munster, Connacht and much of Leinster with localised flooding possible and southeasterly winds becoming very strong and gusty.

Ulster is expected to stay dry until after dark.

Highest temperatures will range from 4 to 7 degrees generally, but it will be milder in the southwest.

The rain and strong winds will spread to Ulster throughout the evening with some wintry falls on hills. Overnight, the rain is due to turn more showery elsewhere and the winds will ease. Lowest temperatures will range from 2 to 7 degrees.

Tuesday will bring scattered showers and sunny spells, Met Éireann said. More frequent and heavier showers will follow later in the day. Temperatures will reach 7 to 12 degrees, dropping to 3 to 8 degrees overnight.

Scattered showers and sunny spells are expected in Dublin on Tuesday with highest daytime temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Showers will affect many parts of the country on Wednesday, some of them heavy, with highest temperatures of 7 and 11 degrees.

Thursday looks to be a mostly cloudy day with outbreaks of rain and highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees. Some frost will form in northern areas on Thursday night.

Friday looks like it will be a mostly dry day with sunny spells and light winds. There will be highs of 6 to 10 degrees with frost forming in the north again overnight.