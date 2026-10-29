My French husband thought Frongoch was just another Dublin swear word

Patricia Killeen at the Sorbonne, Paris: 'Frongoch and the stories of the Irish men interned there stayed with me.'

“What’s this Frongoch-ing business?” my French husband inquired, looking at me suspiciously. Perhaps he thought it was another swear word I’d introduced into my Irish-English at the 11th hour.

When I first met him, I had to educate him on the omnipresence of the F-word in North Dublin, where I grew up. I had once told him playfully “aw would ya F off”, and he was mortally wounded.

Luckily, help came in the guise of two free tickets to see Riverdance at the Point, gifted by two Irish lads we met at a Radio Nova event my husband was working at on December 31st, 1994.

I normally don’t like New Year’s Eve parties, but that one rocked. Bono and U2 sent a personal video timed to play on the giant screens for the countdown into 1995.

That message and meeting those two Irish lads was the cherry on the cake, solving a marital issue as well as giving us the chance to attend Riverdance, when the Lord of the Dance himself, Michael Flatley, was still starring in the show. We got to the Point early for the show, and had a drink in a bygone, authentic Dublin docks pub.

My husband, who had seen The Commitments and thought the generous use of the F-word was merely for cinematic reasons, experienced for himself in that pub that the F-word was indeed an integral part of north Dublin conversation – noun, verb, imperative, question and much in between.

However, he had no need to be wary about my new F-word.

[ Frongoch: university of revolution and hive of creativityOpens in new window ]

I’d only myself heard of Frongoch, the Welsh internment camp for 1916 prisoners, when I attended a lecture by Prof Clíona Ní Ríordáin at the Université Sorbonne Nouvelle. She had everyone in the amphitheatre in Paris’s Latin Quarter sitting on the edge of their seats.

Frongoch stayed with me. I mentioned it in my Master’s thesis, fascinated by the men (initially approximately 1,800) interned there – by their spirit, innovation, creativity, and inspirational use of their time.

Living in atrocious conditions, the Frongoch prisoners negotiated the use of a field and christened it Croke Park. They converted a rugby ball for Gaelic football and staged inter-county “All-Ireland” matches behind barbed wire. Champions of slow crafting, they made puttees from blankets to protect their legs. They established their own Camp Council, creating considerable self-government within the camp. They partook in a gruelling curriculum of physical exercise and daily classes, but still had time for music, dance and storytelling, and to produce a handwritten newspaper, The Frongoch Goad.

[ Home for Christmas – An Irishman’s Diary on the release of republican prisoners from Frongoch in 1916Opens in new window ]

A century later, their spirit inspired Kathleen Handrick, a Manchester writer born to an Irish father, to write a fictional monologue in the voice of one of the prisoners, well-known seanchaí Michael Rogers (Mícheál Mac Ruairí). Rogers was a contemporary of her grandfather; the families had lived beside each other in north Mayo.

Handrick imagined Rogers welcoming new arrivals to Frongoch, and later reciting a story passed down from an elderly neighbour.

She wrote the monologue for the Manchester Irish Writers’ commemoration of the Rising in 2016. Handrick may have imagined that after the centenary celebrations her work would be archived and gather dust for another 100 years.

But last month, it was very much brought to life. French-Irish soprano Fiona Fauchois was looking for an Irish story that could blend narrative with works by composers Samuel Barber and Benjamin Britten.

‘My husband left that evening knowing that Frongoch, nicknamed the University of Revolution (Ollscoil na Réabhlóide), was not a bad word; it’s a word that inspires’

And this is where my fascination with Frongoch comes full circle. Fauchois’s mother, Patricia Costello, who works at the Centre Culturel Irlandais (CCI), and I happened to be chatting about 1916 and Frongoch before our Irish class. She subsequently found Handrick’s piece and passed it on to her daughter. This led to Fauchois’s production, Uisce – A Tale of Salt and Wood, staged at a Cercle Littéraire Irlandais event in the Chapelle Saint-Patrick, at the CCI in Paris.

Before Uisce began, flautist Ilona Csibi-Lockhart played a haunting, original rendition of The Foggy Dew. Fauchois then recited Handrick’s words in the prologue, donning a mask while interpreting Rogers. When she began singing, she was accompanied by Nataliya Nikolskaya on piano. At the end, the mask returned, as did Rogers and Handrick’s narrative. The exceptional performance received a standing ovation.

And the evening didn’t end there; around the corner from the CCI, a hooley began. There were seanchaí stories, céilí dancing (the Walls of Limerick), Irish trad music and a rendition of U2’s Running to Stand Still.

If former Frongoch internees, including Michael Rogers, Michael Collins and Terence MacSwiney, among others, could have observed, I think they would have been happy with the evening, and the number of people who answered the Paris Frongoch roll-call.

My husband left that evening knowing that Frongoch, nicknamed the University of Revolution (Ollscoil na Réabhlóide), was not a bad word; it’s a word that inspires, and he went home with just one question: Who’s making the Frongoch film?

[ The prison where Michael Collins thrived and William Halpin went madOpens in new window ]

Patricia Killeen is from Phibsborough in Dublin. She left Ireland in 1982 to travel the world. She now lives in Saint-Ouen, on the outskirts of Paris. She hosts the show Turning Points on World Radio Paris and writes for various English-language publications.

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