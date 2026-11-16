Brock Purdy was once dismissed as a system guy. Now he is THE guy

The Cowboys entered this week having given up the second-most points in the NFC, but there was a particular elegance to the beating Brock Purdy put on them as the 49ers moved to 8-1 with a 46-40 shoot-out win in front of a sullen Jerry Jones in north Texas. Purdy has presided over lots of routs since he took over the offence in 2022, but this particular defeat of the Cowboys had a unique feel to it.

Purdy, who is often dismissed as benefiting from a hospitable 49ers system, was a wrecking crew. That was true in the statistical sense, as Purdy closed with 389 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-28 passing. Later in the game, it became true in the literal sense as Purdy ended one of his greatest games in style.

The Iowa State product did enjoy the cushiest possible environment in his early career. He got to play for one of the game’s most renowned offensive coaches, Kyle Shanahan. He had the blindside protection of a future Hall of Fame left tackle, Trent Williams. He could hand the ball off (or, hell, throw it) to another Canton-bound star, Christian McCaffrey. If he didn’t like that option, he could consider his seven-time Pro Bowl tight end, George Kittle, or any number of high-end wide receivers who passed through the Niners offences in the early years of Purdy. Excellent 49ers defences meant it was a rarity for Purdy to play from behind. Whether he was a “system quarterback” or “a guy who excelled playing in structure”, that supporting cast was the dominant narrative.

Times have changed. It’s hard to imagine a less structured afternoon of brilliance than what Purdy delivered on Sunday. He repeatedly ran away from the Cowboys like his hair was on fire before delivering strikes to his pass-catchers. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats trackers, Purdy’s 135 passing yards while scrambling were the most in an NFL game since 2018 and, indeed, more than double the scramble pass yardage the 26-year-old had put up in his first eight games of the season. Seventy-four of those yards came on one play, a scramble-drill touchdown strike to his trusty – and still explosive – back, McCaffrey.

The QB got his nose dirty, too. The Niners’ finest play of the night was the 70-yard reverse touchdown run by Deebo Samuel, the former San Francisco star who has come back around as part of an elderly band of skill players surrounding Purdy this year. Purdy ran stride for stride with Samuel up the field and shielded his wideout from two would-be tacklers as the veteran strode into the end zone at AT&T Stadium.

This is just not the same dynamic as in Purdy’s early career. Some of those key vets are still his team-mates, of course – McCaffrey, Kittle, and Williams for example – but injuries abound all around the quarterback. The 49ers have literally an entire wide receiver room’s worth of players on the shelf right now, not even counting the long-absent and never-coming-back Brandon Aiyuk. Ageless wonder Mike Evans did not play Sunday but is expected back soon. Christian Kirk is on injured reserve, joining second-round pick De’Zhaun Stribling and 2024 first-rounder Ricky Pearsall. Purdy wasn’t perfect – he took five sacks, most notably – but still gave the 49ers what they needed.

And, sure, it’s easy to get over absences when a team has the pleasure of facing the Cowboys defence.. It doesn’t matter who’s playing wide receiver when the Cowboys are falling over themselves trying to keep track of McCaffrey, who tossed in a 66-yard catch-and-run score to ice this one late in the fourth quarter before catching a wide-open two-point conversion for added fun. Not every defence is this shambolic, and Purdy won’t find his journey to a Super Bowl to be this easy every week. But when the going gets tough, there’s more reason than before to believe Purdy, not the crew around him, could push through it.

MVP of the week

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

It felt like the old days, didn’t it? In a 35-13 romp over the Falcons in Atlanta, Mahomes reeled off his first five-touchdown passing game since 2022 and rounded it out with 348 yards and an interception-free afternoon. One of his touchdowns came on a slick catch in the end zone by new trade acquisition Josh Downs, who arrived from Indianapolis last week. The absence of Offensive Player of the Year candidate Kenneth Walker III due to a groin injury wasn’t a problem, as Emmett Johnson put together the first 100-yard rushing day of his rookie season and had six catches for another 70 yards and two touchdowns for good measure. Mahomes is 31 and playing with a surgically repaired ACL and LCL, but the Chiefs have surrounded him with talent, and the QB looks like he’s found the fountain of youth. KC are 7-2, tied with Denver atop the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes ahead of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Photograph: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Stat of the week

Eight and seven

As in, eight sacks by the Vikings against the Packers, coming from seven different players. Jordan Love had not taken more than five in a game until he was made into a tackling dummy on Sunday in a 30-10 home loss to Green Bay’s NFC North rival. Brian Flores’s Minnesota defence continues to exist in its own world. The sheer variety of sack-getters makes the big number stick out even more: Levi Drake Rodriguez had two, and six other Vikings had one each. Minnesota have two of the top-six sack men in football (Andrew Van Ginkel with 8.5, Dallas Turner with an even eight), but the unpredictability of where the threats will come from continues to be a calling card. Six Vikings – as in, more than half a defence on the field – have at least 2.5 sacks on the year. What’s a quarterback to do about all of that? The Vikings have allowed a league low 126 points and put up a league high 37 sacks.

Video of the week

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had just done what he’d done 48 times over the previous four and a half seasons. Then, things went very awry. The 26-year-old celebrated his sack of Patriots QB Drake Maye on Sunday in Munich by jumping high in the air in exuberance. On landing, Hutchinson immediately went to the ground, grabbing the area around his right knee.

Aidan Hutchinson suffered an injury on this play and went to the locker room.



(📺 FOX) pic.twitter.com/ysx9NLmNHF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2026

He went to the medical tent and didn’t return, and various reporters have said the team was concerned Hutchinson – who missed most of 2024 with a fractured tibia and fibula – may not come back this season.

The situation was only somewhat better for Maye, who hurt his ankle on the same drive and didn’t return after the sack. Tommy DeVito filled in, and the Lions moved to 7-2 as they turned their attention to a long flight home and Hutchinson’s health.

In happier news, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs totalled 252 scrimmage yards, second-most in his four-year supernova career. Gibbs had 101 more yards than the entire New England offence did as the Patriots fell to 5-5.

Elsewhere around the league

Rough start

The timing of the Raiders’ decision to trade Kirk Cousins made for an impossible debut for Fernando Mendoza. The No 1 pick made his first career start against the Seahawks and it went more or less how one would expect for a rookie facing the defending Super Bowl champs and one of the best defensive coaches in the sport, Mike Macdonald. Mendoza had his moments, led by a 10-yard touchdown run to punctuate an 11-play scoring drive in the first quarter. But Mendoza was under considerable pressure and couldn’t figure out much of anything after half-time, finishing with 143 yards and no passing touchdowns or picks in a 21-13 loss. (He did take six sacks, making his day much worse than the stat line sounds.) Mendoza should take it as a success that he held his own for a while, especially after a first-half injury to his great tight end, Brock Bowers.

Fernando Mendoza of the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Not-so rough start

As for Cousins, he had a winning start on his return to the Vikings. As discussed above, the Minnesota defence is terrifying, which means their quarterback merely needs to be competent for them to have a good chance of victory. And in Cousins, they have a veteran, reliable presence. He completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and one interception against the Packers. Consider the Vikings a contender.

Chasing Ws

So, this is what happens when Joe Burrow has a decent offensive line. The Bengals quarterback tore apart the Steelers offence in the first half of Sunday Night Football, putting up a tick over 300 passing yards. He ended up with 409 yards and four passing touchdowns, and was replaced by Joe Flacco in the fourth quarter with the game all but sealed. But if Burrow was great, Ja’Marr Chase was even better: he finished with 231 receiving yards and dragged hapless Steelers defenders along with him on several occasions. With the victory, the Bengals (7-2) moved ahead the Steelers (6-3) at the top of the AFC North. It was Burrow’s fifth-straight four-touchdown game.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Photograph: Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Bitter pill

The Texans’ loss to the Browns doesn’t match the indignity of Cleveland trading for Deshaun Watson, giving him a historic albatross of a contract, and then trying to turn him into a feelgood story this year. But Houston will feel awful anyway after blowing a 17-0 lead and losing to Watson and the Browns on Sunday, 27-24. The Texans had been gradually clawing back from an 0-4 start, winning three of their previous four and nudging themselves into a spot where a wildcard place would have at least been plausible. No longer, with Houston falling to 3-6. Even worse, the Texans blew the lead, then pulled back ahead in the fourth quarter before surrendering good field position and giving up a short-field touchdown drive in the final two minutes. Quinshon Judkins’ five-yarder was the winner. The Browns are 6-4, and still in the thick of the card race. – Guardian