Dublin 4 boutique says planned refurbishment of neighbouring cafe poses ‘dangers’

Mu Mu Boutique with Hatch Coffee next door (formerly Cafe Java) in Sandymount, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

A Dublin 4 boutique has objected to the planned refurbishment of a neighbouring cafe, claiming the proposed works may create “dangers” to the public.

Hatch Coffee, which has outlets in Glasthule and Blackrock, recently took over the Sandymount premises that hosted Café Java from 2004 until its closure in June.

The new operator has sought permission from Dublin City Council for works on the property, including internal renovations, alterations to the external seating area and a new shopfront.

Consenting to the proposals, the owner of the building, Frank Duffy, told the council they would “greatly enhance” the premises and the nearby area.

However, Mu Mu Boutique, an adjoining business that opened in May, objected, asking the council to consider “the dangers, if granted, it may pose to the general public”.

A letter signed by Kingsley Hogan, director of Mu Mu Fashions Ltd, and boutique manager Natasha Hogan pointed to a proposed fixed bench and planter situated “tightly against” their shop’s side display window.

They argued cafe customers sitting on the bench would be “leaning directly against the glass”.

“This presents a risk of serious personal injury should the glass shatter and legal issues for us should a personal injury claim follow,” they wrote.

“It will also leave our customers [and] staff looking directly at the backs of the seated Hatch patrons.”

Noting their side window is “very important” for sales as it “catches the eye” of those passing, they said they believed a loss of revenue would be “inevitable” should it be obscured.

“How much is hard to estimate but it may be significant enough to cause us financial pressure and jeopardise our ability to continue trading.”

They also said pedestrians, “perhaps with buggies and children”, may have to walk on the road due to congestion on the footpath, noting it is already a busy area given there is a bus stop outside the boutique’s front door.

Mu Mu Boutique also argued the fixed benches proposed by Hatch Coffee could become a site for antisocial behaviour when the cafe is closed, believing someone, “perhaps intoxicated”, could fall or be “pushed” through its side window.

They separately said they were previously approached by a representative of Hatch Coffee who “requested our side sign be removed as it does not fit with the aesthetics of their proposed development”.

“He stated that our sign was erected without planning permission,” they said, adding that they believed the sign was below the threshold for which permission would be required.

“If we are incorrect in our reading of the regulations, we will apply for retention of the sign.”

Mu Mu Boutique asked that a revised proposal be drawn up by Hatch Coffee that would “not have as big a potential impact on our business”.

Noting in planning documents that it planned to continue the “long-established” use of the property as a cafe, Hatch Coffee said the works would contribute “positively to the continued vitality, viability and visual quality of Sandymount village”.