When it comes to popular culture, the 2000s were not a good time for women. To be fair, neither were the ’90s, or the ’80s, or – well, you get the picture. Memories of the time have resurfaced since Russell Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to prison. Last week, the Guardian and ITV news also finally published their investigation into allegations against David Walliams, who is accused by multiple people of using his celebrity status to prey on young women and teenagers for sex. He denies the allegations.

Both men rose to fame during a decade where a strange kind of cruelty permeated pop culture. Famous women’s bodies were routinely harshly judged in media. The internet’s expansion as an alternative media source ushered in a new era of vicious commentary and celebrity surveillance. On television, controversy was fuel.

In Brand’s 2007 memoir, there is a sleaze origin story. He wrote that aged 17, his father hired a sex worker for him to lose his virginity. It’s hardly a surprise that following Brand’s sentencing, his father continued to defend him, “He was a victim ... I’m saying the whole bloody system is wrong.”

Brand’s relationship with his father featured in the 2002 television series RE: Brand, in an episode titled Dad Fight, where he challenged his father to a boxing match. We may file this under the 2000s trend of shock-schlock, “edgy” reality TV said to “push boundaries”, but revisited now seems unhinged.

As the era abdicated taste, many well-known figures leant into the outrageous and creepy. A clip circulating over the past week features Jonathan Ross hosting a 2004 awards show. “The Comedy Awards is 15 years old,” he said, “And like most 15-year-olds, it’s drunk, it’s unpredictable, and it’s probably going home with David Walliams.” Ross has since released a statement addressing this “joke”, calling it “tasteless”.

Many media reports last week pointed to a Channel 4 comedy quiz panel show from 2007, featuring Ross, Brand, Noel Fielding, who is currently a presenter on the Great British Bake Off and pop star Lily Allen, in which Brand and Fielding joked about rape, while the audience laughed along. Allen, reflecting on it years later, said “I laugh along with it. In retrospect, that’s really horrendous. It makes me uncomfortable, but I don’t think I felt that at the time, because it was the culture.”

Ross and Fielding have not been accused of any wrongdoing and were not involved in Brand’s trial and conviction.

Russell Brand and Noel Fielding on Big Fat Quiz of the Year (2007) pic.twitter.com/NB9cAUYfgs — PastelPentagram (@PentyWenty) November 5, 2026

In 2008, Ross and Brand made prank calls to the actor, Andrew Sachs, on BBC Radio 2. Ross shouted “he f***ed your granddaughter”, in reference to one of Brand’s relationships. This was a big media scandal at the time, Brand resigned and Ross was suspended, but Ross’s career subsequently went on to enjoy great success.

In his statement last week on the Comedy Awards “joke”, Ross also said, “had I had any reason to suspect that it might be referring to actual events, I would not only have refused to use it, but I would not have felt comfortable continuing a personal or professional relationship with him [Walliams].” Yet it is rotten to “joke” about a man in his 30s sleeping with a 15-year-old, regardless of whether it relates to actual events or not. It was gross in the 2000s and it’s gross today.

The horror now greeting such archive clips is underpinned by contemporary information. Yet many people say the behaviour of Brand and alleged behaviour of Walliams was hiding in plain sight. The question for Brand and Walliams’s associates who say they didn’t know is why not?

One of the most honest things said during the post-2017 era of “Me Too” – when a space briefly opened up in culture for women to speak about assault and creepy men across multiple industries – was by the late Anthony Bourdain. In a 2017 interview with the US outlet, Slate, he reflected on a culture of harassment of women in the restaurant industry. “I’m looking back on my own career and before, and for all those years women did not speak to me,” he said. “Why was I not the sort of person, or why was I not seen as the sort of person, that these women could feel comfortable confiding in? I see this as a personal failing.”

[ Una Mullally: Breaking the silence around sexual harassmentOpens in new window ]

Bourdain’s book, Kitchen Confidential, was a massive non-fiction hit of the 2000s, through the same era Walliams and Brand rose to fame. Bourdain’s suicide less than a year after that Slate interview was absolutely tragic. His words still resonate. Regardless of the era’s cultural flavour, if men never hear from women about their negative experiences at the hands of other men, they might ask themselves the same things Bourdain did. It feels insufficient for associates of Brand to point to it having been a different time and say they simply didn’t know. They would do well to pose the follow-up: why?