Teenage cyclist dies after crashing into pillar in Tallaght

A teenage cyclist has died after crashing into a pillar in a residential area of Tallaght, Dublin.

Gardaí attended the scene in the Fortunestown Lane area, Dublin 24, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services also attended, and the cyclist, aged in his late teens, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.

A Garda technical examination was completed on Wednesday night, and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

Anyone in the vicinity of Mac Uilliam Heights between 10pm and 10.45pm on Wednesday and who may have camera footage, including mobile phone and dashcam, is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.