The Men Call Time report, an analysis of data trends and men’s experiences of domestic violence and abuse in Ireland, was launched on Thursday at the annual conference of Men’s Aid in Dublin. Stock photograph: Getty

Men have described children being used as a “central mechanism” of control by abusive partners, a new report about men’s experience of domestic violence and abuse in Ireland said.

Many told researchers they remained in abusive relationships because they feared losing contact with their children, and described threats regarding child access, interference with father-child relationships and situations where children were exposed to hostility towards their fathers.

Following separation, such concerns often intensified through legal disputes and protracted court proceedings, the report added.

Children were described as among the primary victims of both domestic abuse and subsequent conflict, and experiences with Tusla were “mixed”, it said. While some research participants saw the child and family agency as playing an important role in safeguarding children and recognising father-child relationships, others reported frustration with investigations, delays and “inconsistent” responses.

The Men Call Time report, an analysis of data trends and men’s experiences of domestic violence and abuse in Ireland, was compiled by researchers at Trinity College Dublin and launched on Thursday at the annual conference of Men’s Aid in Dublin.

The researchers analysed three years of anonymised data received by the Men’s Aid helpline between 2022 and 2024 and set out men’s accounts of their experiences over time of domestic violence abuse.

In total, 22,524 contacts by 4,532 clients were recorded over the period, with annual contact volumes declining slightly from 7,791 in 2022 to 7,295 in 2024.

Of the 2,596 male victims included in the analysis, 1,850 (71 per cent) had children; 1,155 (45.8 per cent) were not living with their partner against 989 (39.2 per cent) who were; and 380 (15.1 per cent) were moving in and out of the home.

Most (86.6 per cent) of the 2,596 reported emotional abuse, followed by psychological abuse (71.4 per cent). Physical abuse was documented for 39.1 per cent, and coercive abuse was identified in 30.9 per cent.

[ Male domestic abuse victims ‘largely unseen’ due to embarrassment, shame and fear - studyOpens in new window ]

The report found fear of shame, self-doubt and concerns about their children often delayed men’s disclosure of abuse. Turning points where victims said they could no longer tolerate abuse were associated with experiencing physical violence, false allegations, Garda involvement, separation, legal proceedings and a “sudden realisation” of the extent of the abuse.

Contact with Men’s Aid followed a period of deteriorating mental health and, in some cases, suicidal thoughts.

Coercive control emerged as “pervasive” across the participants’ accounts, the report said. The cumulative impact was “profound”, resulting in feelings of fear, shame, emotional exhaustion, reduced self-confidence, autonomy and personal identity.

Participants described experiencing financial abuse, loss of autonomy, social isolation, surveillance, emotional manipulation, threats, and the use of children.

Financial abuse was a prominent feature, with participants reporting restricted access to wages, bank accounts and household finances.

Verbal abuse and gaslighting further undermined self-esteem and led many men to question their memories, judgment, and abilities as fathers and partners.

Among several recommendations, the report said continuity of service support was important, as most male victims contact the Men’s Aid service on multiple occasions over time.

Service provision should continue to pay particular attention to frequent callers and to fathers who may experience additional challenges over time, it said.

Expansion of service access to improve geographical accessibility to male victims nationally, and increased national awareness of men’s domestic abuse services, would be helpful, it added.