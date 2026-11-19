Caroline O'Doherty reports from the penultimate day of COP31 in Turkey as a new draft deal is due to be published

Ireland and Tuvalu have officially joined forces to help lead the world away from coal, oil and gas as new guardians of the Transition Away From Fossil Fuels (Taff) movement.

At a gathering at the Cop31 summit in Turkey, climate ministers Darragh O’Brien and Maina Talia exchanged tokens of co-operation.

From Tuvalu, a model of a traditional fishing canoe; from Ireland, a copy of the Paul Henry painting, Launching the Currach.

“We will journey together to show how through partnership and dedication we can go the distance,” said Talia. “We can paddle together.”

The two countries will jointly host the second international Taff conference in two parts next year. Ireland will host a lead-up conference in Dublin, inviting scientists, academics, civil society, NGOs and policymakers to identify ways of weaning countries off fossil fuels.

Dates have not been finalised but it will be in late May or early June with University College Dublin the intended venue. World leaders or their environment ministers will then travel to Tuvalu for a political meeting beginning on July 26th.

Tuvalu, a cluster of small islands and coral atolls in the south Pacific, has a population of just 11,000 people and faces logistical challenges in staging the event.

However, Talia said he was determined to have leaders come to see for themselves how critical it was they halt emissions and calm climate change.

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“This is a coalition of the willing,” he said of the countries who have expressed their support for the Taff process.

“People are genuine. The leaders see this process in which we can move faster rather than stalling the process like we are seeing here at Cop31.

“It’s only a few players that are stalling the process. That’s not what we are here for. We are not here to negotiate with them.

“We are here to tell them that countries like mine are going underwater if we’re not going to do what needs to be done at the earliest possible opportunity.”

The Taff process emerged from Cop30 in Brazil last year amid frustration that a pledge made by all countries at Cop28 to transition away from fossil fuels was not being implemented.

Ireland joined a coalition of nations that called for a practical roadmap to be drawn up to put the pledge into action.

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The resulting inaugural Taff conference was held in Colombia last April with 57 countries attending. Countries have since begun publishing their own national roadmaps.

Darragh O’Brien said the Taff process was important in counteracting “despondency and despair” around the climate crisis.

“There’s an energy around this and an excitement around it and we have to harness that,” he said. “Fossil fuels’ days are numbered. The future is renewables.”