Eating disorders: ‘I wouldn’t speak to my worst enemy the way I talked to myself’

Mirin Pearce, from Cork, had “pretty obvious” signs of bulimia for six or seven years. But she didn’t realise for some time that she needed help.

“I was struggling a lot with my mental health at the time, and I guess [bulimia] was a symptom of my other struggles,” says the 33-year-old.

“The eating disorder voice can be really mean and nasty – and it really was for me – I wouldn’t speak to my worst enemy the way I talked to myself. I really hated my body and it was a cycle of hating, telling myself I shouldn’t eat, losing control, bingeing, then purging, and repeating it all over again.”

Pearce, who is training to be a psychotherapist, says things came to a head when she had a day of “going backwards and forwards between the bathroom and kitchen, bingeing and purging and totally out of control”.

At this point she knew she needed help. Although it wasn’t easy, she would encourage anyone going through the same thing to look for support as soon as possible.

“Recovery was a slippery slope,” she says. “The initial act of even allowing myself to eat without bingeing was really incredibly hard, and even after that, there were slip-ups for a few years before I fully recovered.

“Mindfulness was one of the first things that really helped. My parents encouraged me to go to therapy, and there were a couple of therapists that weren’t a great fit, but eventually I found someone I was able to talk to. I also got into art, which was very therapeutic alongside a very mindful form of yoga which helped me to really reconnect with my body in a new way.”

This week is Eating Disorders Awareness Week, when experts aim to shine a light on a range of disorders that, it is estimated, will affect almost 188,900 people across the country during their lifetime.

To coincide with the campaign, Minister of State for Mental Health Mary Butler has announced the locations for two additional eating disorder teams, being funded under Budget 2025. These comprise a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) eating disorder team in HSE Midwest, and an adult eating disorder team across HSE Dublin and Midlands, and HSE Dublin and North East.

“Eating disorder teams have greatly enhanced screening and early recognition of eating disorders in Ireland, and are providing swifter access to specialist services,” says Butler.

This will come as welcome news to many as, according to figures from the National Clinical Programme for Eating Disorders, about 1,760 new cases occur in Ireland each year in people aged 10-49. In November 2024, the annual report on the Activities of Irish Psychiatric Units and Hospitals 2023 stated that for the first time, eating disorders accounted for the highest proportion of all under-18 admissions, along with depressive disorders.

Barry Murphy, research and policy officer with Bodywhys, says eating disorders affect people in different ways but everyone should know help is available.

“Our service users talk of a sense of relief to be able to share their experience of an eating disorder,” he says.

“We welcome all stories, and the emphasis has always been on providing a safe space where everyone feels heard and understood. Our theme allows us to expand on that core belief and by doing so, it further develops a space – where no matter what your diagnosis or lack of it, whether you feel a sense of hope or not, whether you are experiencing relapse or attempting recovery or living with Severe and Enduring Eating Disorder, you are a person struggling with an eating disorder, a carer, a clinician, or a volunteer, your voice is heard.”

Anorexia is the most common eating disorder in Ireland, but there are many different types, which often overlap with other issues, which could include pregnancy, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome, trauma, obesity and food insecurity. It is important to be aware of the signs, says Murphy.

“The signs may be noticeable in change in eating patterns, weight, fainting, muscle weakness, eliminating food groups, skipping meals, loss of periods, damage to a person’s heart, their teeth, difficulties concentrating, stomach problems, bloodshot eyes, osteoporosis, trips to the bathroom that seem unusual, food rituals, distress about social eating, or having difficulties with flexibility (around meals).

“If a parent or loved one notices red flags, they need to think about how to communicate.

“Reading up in advance, being clear about what you want to convey – not focusing on behaviours or being confrontational – is a good first step. And, keep your expectations relatively low around initial conversations, as things won’t change overnight.

“Also, availing of support services and psychoeducation for yourself as a family member, such as the Bodywhys family support package, is a way of supporting yourself,” he says highlighting resources at bodywhys.ie.

Pearce says: “I think that a lot of eating disorders are a way of trying to gain control, but in the end they’re totally in control of you.

“The biggest piece of advice I can give now, is that you can recover, even if it seems totally impossible – life is so much better when you stop obsessing about food and your body. Also it’s important to know that you’re not alone. There are so many people in the world who struggle with food and body image, and there are also people out there who want to help, so just reach out.”