The dismissal of Anne O’Connor as HSE chief executive was not the preferred option, but the Government now sees it as a “reality”, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

He told The Irish Times on Thursday that after the health service decided to sack O’Connor, “issues need to work their way through legally or mediation wise”.

“From the Government’s point of view, there is a reality now in terms of the decision that has been taken by the board,” the Fine Gael leader said.

A legal action by O’Connor against the HSE was stalled on Thursday at the last minute after she was invited to mediation by her former employer.

The development came as the Government sought to circle the wagons around Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who the Opposition is still mounting an unrelenting attack against.

Harris told the Dáil on Thursday that Carroll MacNeill was doing a “bloody good job”.

He also suggested that the HSE board had agreed to come before the Oireachtas Health Committee next week, with Coalition figures of the view that the period until then may provide breathing space from the controversy.

However, that was later contradicted by committee chairman and Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice, who told RTÉ that an appearance had not been confirmed.

He told The Irish Times he expected the board to attend and that if he had not heard back by Friday, he would seek direct engagement with its chair, Ciarán Devane. The HSE board is due to have its regular monthly meeting on Friday, at which O’Connor’s sacking is expected to be discussed.

The Government blocked an attempt by the Opposition to secure a full question and answer session in the Dáil with Carroll MacNeill next week. There will instead be Dáil statements on health, generally seen as a less intense political occasion for an under-pressure Minister.

Government TDs expressed support for Carroll MacNeill, but privately few dispute Opposition claims that the official version of events – in which the dismissal of O’Connor had no political input – is not credible. She learned of her dismissal as head of the HSE after less than nine months in the role in a video call early last Saturday morning.

The Department of Health on Thursday night confirmed that Carroll MacNeill had been told of a request in mid-October from the HSE for the department’s input into the performance review process that led to O’Connor’s sacking.

It emerged earlier this week that department secretary general Derek Tierney had told the Minister about the request. A department spokesman on Thursday night said Tierney “informed the Minister that an email had been received, that advice had been sought and that he would not be responding”.

Meanwhile, former HSE director general Tony O’Brien has said he cannot believe that the HSE board would “not have understood the potential consequences” of the dismissal of O’Connor and not have “sought some political cover before it proceeded”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time, O’Brien said he also did not understand “why the Minister [for Health] didn’t see what was coming when she was informed”.

“It strikes me that she was remarkably incurious in not asking some of those questions and I’m sure she regrets that now.”

He added that he believes O’Connor has been treated “absolutely appallingly”.

O’Brien said there is also a “more fundamental issue is if it turns out to be true, that the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were informed in September that she was in some kind of escalated performance process that could lead to her dismissal and she didn’t know until two months later, and was only told when the courts were closed at 7.30 in the morning”.

“That’s really serious, a really serious problem, which would mean that either the Minister was misled or inadvertently the Minister misled both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste.

“If the HSE can’t prove that such a process occurred, and there are easy ways to prove it, and they haven’t yet shown any inclination to do that, then the HSE has a major problem.”

“The board wielded the knife. I’m not sure who told them to do it,” he said.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said the department needed to clarify what advice was sought and why it decided not to respond. His Labour counterpart Marie Sherlock said the Minister should have realised that seeking her department’s input “crossed a line”.

The Opposition looks set to continue heaping pressure on the Government and Minister, despite hopes among senior sources that the mediation process between the HSE and O’Connor could calm the situation.

However, most Opposition parties said they were not as yet minded to put down a motion of no confidence in Carroll MacNeill.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín said he was exploring ways to take such a step, but his party does not have a Dáil slot in which to do so until the new year.