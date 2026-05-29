100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat around Ireland for summer 2026.

This summer, we’ve decided to bypass Michelin-starred and formal restaurants – you can find them in our last 100 restaurants guide – and focus instead on what rings out with summer brightness: the casual spots you seek out when you want to keep things chilled.

We have, of course, included newly opened restaurants (14 in total), and bring you great places to eat fish, drink wine, celebrate and dine outdoors, as well as the restaurants that come into their own on those awkward days when everywhere else seems to be shut, from Sunday to Tuesday. It is impossible to include everyone, so please do support all of your own favourites, whether they’re on this list or not.

Wishing you all a wonderful summer, Corinna, Joanne and Ali.

New restaurants

505

Dykegate Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 086-8331756, 505.ie

505 Dingle. Photograph: Instagram

The opening of the sleekly simple 505 has bought an entirely fresh vibe to the busy town of Dingle. Classically trained chef Damien Ring excels with seafood and local produce, while new restaurant manager Alice Wainright always has the perfect wine to hand. New dishes on the menu include west Cork asparagus with house stracciatella and pistachio miso. Joanne Cronin

Allta na Farraige

1 Three Locks Square, Dublin 2; 083-3265859, allta.ie

Allta na Farraige, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

Since moving to Dublin’s Silicon Docks, Niall Davidson of Allta has tried out a few different concepts in the space beside his main diningroom. With Allta na Farraige, he just might have hit the bullseye. Get a seat at the bar to watch the chefs work the little Japanese grill, turning out barbecued scallop in the shell or monkfish with grilled rice. The cocktails are also on point, showcasing a range of foraged and fermented ingredients. Read our full review here. JC

Bang

11 Merrion Row, Dublin 2; 01-4004229, bangrestaurant.com

Bang, Merrion Row, Dublin

Chef Eric Matthews has a deep love for Spanish food, so when he and business partner Richie Barrett had the opportunity to take over this long-standing restaurant, it was natural to go Iberian. The downstairs diningroom is particularly stylish, a fiery backdrop to plates of mussels escabeche, Donegal squid a la plancha, and of course the fiercely garlicky tortilla “Cal Pep”. The 85 per cent chocolate mousse with Jamón Ibérico fat caramel is knockout, as is the well-curated Spanish wine list. Read our full review here. JC

Bar Bann

The Marina, 66 Portstewart Road, Coleraine BT521EY; +44 78-28127739, lirseafood.com

Bar Bann, Coleraine. Photograph: Elyse Kennedy

Rebekah and Stevie McCarry don’t seem to sit still. Stevie is constantly pushing the edge at Lir with his fin-to-tail philosophy while Rebekah is a fishmonger during the day before taking over front of house in the evening. Now, they’ve opened Bar Bann, an oyster and wine bar overlooking the river Bann. Oysters come cold with classic mignonette, chimichurri or buttermilk and wild garlic oil. Or enjoy them hot Rockefeller or Thermidor style. A thoughtful menu of small plates and excellent cocktails round out this fun new spot. JC

China Hunan

121-123 Ranelagh (Unit 2), Dublin 6; 01-4060869, hunan.ie

China Hunan, Ranelagh. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Be sure to book the Peking duck at least two days in advance because it is spectacular. It arrives whole and lacquered, is carved tableside with the full ceremony and then is served over two courses. Four is the ideal number for ordering this, but big fans will happily manage it between two. This is one of Dublin’s top-end Chinese restaurants, and the menu covers Hunan, Sichuan and Cantonese cooking. The action continues next door at their more casual Chongqing Hotpot. Read our full review here. Corinna Hardgrave

Díon

One Central Plaza, Dame Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2; 01-9125997, diondublin.ie

Díon, at the top of the former Central Bank building on Dame Street, Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The view from this 10th-floor restaurant makes a visit here essential, not because it’s so high up – it isn’t – but for the bird’s eye view across College Green. And, of course, because it’s in one of Sam Stephenson’s most polarising buildings, the brutalist former Central Bank. The bistro food is priced accordingly, so stick to the fish and chips or the burger for damage limitation. There are also two cocktail bars, and a wonderful outdoor terrace that wraps around the building, so it’s the perfect place for sundowners. Read our full review here. CH

Éla

11 Chelmsford Lane, Ranelagh, Dublin 6; 01-4062034, elamagic.ie

Éla, Ranelagh: Akash Kumar, son of owner/chef Lalit Kumar. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Crisp white linen tablecloths immediately have me worried about the possibility of soiling them with the deep green sauce that pools around the Malabar fish curry at Lalit Kumar’s cosy restaurant on a side street in Ranelagh. Fragrant with the aroma of fried curry leaf and coconut, it is one of the many regional dishes on this wide-ranging menu. The Malai kofta and garlic naan are standouts too. Read our full review here. CH

Ernie’s at the Shackleton Experience

Town Hall Building, Emily Square, Athy, Co Kildare; 086-366 6932, shackletonexperience.ie/cafe

Ernie's at the Shackleton Experience, Athy

Fans of chef and baker Graham Herterich’s modern take on Irish food can now sit down and enjoy it at Ernie’s, his new cafe attached to the Shackleton Experience in Athy. A concise menu reimagines traditional favourites, like Mr Crisp, a take on the croque monsieur with Folláin chutney and Tayto. His famous retro bakes and bracks make an appearance too. Ali Dunworth

La Vespa

3 Castle Market, Dublin 2; 01-4417065, lavespa.ie

La Vespa head chef Paolo Orlando. Photograph: Bryan Meade

This may be one of the newest restaurants in town, but Sicilian head chef Paolo Orlando has been in Ireland for 20 years, bringing a modern twist on classic Italian dishes. All pasta is made in house, including pappardelle with duck ragù or cappelletti of beef and mortadella. The enclosed terrace is perfect for people-watching on one of Dublin’s busiest pedestrian areas with some cicchetti and a glass of wine. JC

Mongoose

78 Thomas Street, Dublin 8; 01-5517845, mongoose.ie

Chef and owner Keelan Higgs at Mongoose. Photograph: Fran Veale

Dubliners have been waiting a long time for the opening of Keelan Higgs’s new casual eatery, located in the former home of Variety Jones. In his own words, it’s about “plenty of craic, simple food”. The short a la carte menus are simple and appealing, while the opening days of Sunday to Tuesday fill a big gap in the market. Read our full review here. JC

Tábla

63 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-5130410, tábla.ie

Tábla restaurant, Mount Merrion. Photograph: Bryan Meade

This newly opened neighbourhood bistro is bringing a stylish touch of France to the south Dublin suburbs. It’s open from themorning and for lunch, with weekend dinners and a magnificent Sunday roast. Head chef Thomas Loisel hails from Burgundy so expect dishes such as oeufs mayonnaise, French onion soup and chicken Cordon Bleu, accompanied by an extensive wine list. As Tábla settles into its new home, plans are afoot to ramp up the Gallic-ness even more. JC

The Fold

Building 30, Ebrington Square, Derry; +44 28-71876763, thefoldebrington.com

Fresh focaccia layered with romesco sauce, confit leeks, gem lettuce and pickles at The Fold, Derry. Photograph: Instagram

The city of Derry is building an excellent reputation among food lovers, with Shauna and Mark Froydenlund at the forefront in their restored stone barracks building. They serve casual daytime food such as fried chicken with cornbread, pork belly doughnut, and milk bread and chicken broth. The soon-to-open Food Yard will offer laid-back charcoal grilled dishes, while summer supper clubs will allow the duo to showcase their extensive Michelin background. JC

[ Michelin-star restaurants in Ireland: The complete 2026 guideOpens in new window ]

The Libertine

57 Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8; thelibertinedublin.ie

The Libertine. Photograph: Alan Betson

The denizens of Dublin 8 have been piling into the Libertine since it opened earlier this year. This traditional bar has been remodelled to create more floor space, turning into a self-declared gastro and cocktail lounge. Dubliner Lee Meyler is going from strength to strength in the kitchen with a short menu of grilled and fried plates that are easy to share. Batched cocktails are poured straight from the freezer for maximum impact and the wine list is refreshingly different. Read our review here. JC

The Pier

Newtown Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-381599, thepierrestaurant.ie

The Pier, Tramore. Photograph: Instagram

Take a refreshing walk westwards along Tramore pier to find Malcolm Starmer’s Pier restaurant. The menu might appear simple at first glance, but a closer read gives a sense of huge experience. Smoked mackerel pâté is served with classic ravigote sauce, sautéed prawn dal brings a touch of spice, while slow roast sticky pork neck with burnt onion is comfort food at its best. Self-described as “an eclectic mix of retro and old worlds”. JC

Winning wine lists

Daróg

56 Lower Dominick Street, Galway, Co Galway; 091-565813, darogwinebar.com

Daróg, Galway

Zsolt and Edel Lukács have created something special in Galway with their intimate wine bar and menu built around small plates. Typically, dishes include tuna tartlet, scallop crudo, Dexter beef tartare, and monkfish with Killary Fjord mussels. Zolt was named Michelin Sommelier of the Year in 2025 and the low-intervention wine list reflects it, with more than 40 wines by the glass, starting at €7.50. Read our full review here. CH

Fawn

Main Street, Oranmore, Co Galway; 083-1526600, fawn.ie

Sarah Croffey, Fawn co-owner and wife of head chef Jason O'Neill. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Three Galway oysters and a glass of grower Champagne for €25 is reason enough to regularly return to this restaurant. The wine list is notably good and the margins are among the lowest in the country. Meat and dry-aged steaks sear over olive wood on a Santa Maria grill built by Smokin’ Soul, while fish cooks over apple wood. Produce is from an impressive list of suppliers including The Happy Lobster, Oranmore Organic and the Friendly Farmer. Read our full review here. CH

Green Man Wines

3 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6W; 01-5594234, greenmanwines.ie

Green Man Wines in Dublin 6W. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

This is as atmospheric as wine bars get, with 12 high stools around a communal table as you walk in, surrounded by shelves of organic wines, and a dining area at the back which seats 30. Chef Dan Smith (formerly of Overends at Airfield Estate in Dundrum), joined the team in 2023 bringing a philosophy of sourcing the finest produce and keeping the cooking simple in a Spanish/Mediterranean style, with dishes such as aubergine caponata, yellowfin tuna tartare, and breaded pork chop. There are 25 wines by the glass ranging from €7 to €16, and all 900-plus wines in store are available to drink on-site at shelf price plus €15 for corkage. This includes Champagne, magnums and larger-format bottles. Read our full review here. CH

Grano

Unit 5, Norseman Court, Manor Street, Dublin 7; 01-5382003, grano.ie

Roberto Mungo of Grano in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Can’t make it to Italy this summer? Bring your buon appetito to Stoneybatter in Dublin instead, where chef-owner Roberto Mungo’s restaurant is a love letter to his home country, rooted in regional dishes, pastas that tell a story and a top-tier Italian wine list. You could pop next door to A Fianco for a glass before or after too. Read more here. AD

L’Atitude 51

1 Union Quay, Cork, Co Cork; 021-2390219, latitude51.ie

Colcannon croquettes from L'Atitude 51 in Cork. Photograph: Instagram

As if a seat in this friendly wine bar were not prize enough, in summer, owner Beverley Matthews sets up a 35-seater terrace on the opposite side of the street, overlooking the river Lee. The menu includes Cromane oysters, Glenbeigh mussels with nduja, spiced beef tongue and Glenbrook sausage with lentils. The natural wine list is phenomenal, with 20 by-the-glass options, starting at €6.30. This list changes every six to eight weeks. Check the chalkboard for special and unicorn wines opened daily. CH

Piglet

5 Cow’s Lane, Dublin 2; 089-6174657, pigletwinebar.ie

Thibaut Harang and Enrico Fantasia of Piglet

A long-standing favourite, Piglet has a new chef in the kitchen and a refreshed menu that ranges along the Mediterranean coast from France to Italy. It still boasts more than 300 bottles of wine on its list, with 23 available by the glass. On a summer’s day, it’s hard to beat sitting outside, with a glass of something cold and some small plates from Paul Behan’s kitchen. JC

Margadh RHA

RHA Gallery, 15 Ely Place, Dublin 2; 01-5475419, margadh-rha.ie

Margadh RHA, RHA Gallery, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Small but sleek are some of the words that come to mind when thinking of this gallery restaurant. During the weekdays, the focus is on lunch with fresh, seasonal light bites. In the evening and weekends, chef Cathal Leonard, formerly of award-winning Potager in Skerries, steers the ship with an excellent value a la carte menu of modern Irish cooking. The wine list is well worth a read with some unique and excellent value wines by the glass. Read full our review here. JC

Note

26 Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-2447344, notedublin.com

Note chef Sam Kindillon (centre), general manager Neil Kenna (left) and assistant general manager Rachel Mulligan (right). Photograph: Paulo Nunes dos Santos

There has been a change of chef here, and Sam Kindillon brings serious experience from his time in Manfreds in Copenhagen and at Mrs Robinson’s and Ora in Berlin, where he worked as head chef. There is a vegetable and fish focus to his dishes, but you’ll also find meat mains with classical sauces and straightforward, punchy desserts. It maintains its relaxed wine-bar vibe with a list that will have you digging deep into your wallet. Open Tuesday to Saturday for dinner, and Friday and Saturday for lunch. Read full our review here. CH

Notions at Two Pups

74 Francis Street, Dublin 8; 089-9559852, notionsdublin.com

Two Pups Coffee, Francis Street, Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson

New head chef James Walsh brings a wealth of fine-dining experience to this little spot devoted to sharing plates and natural, low-intervention wines. The vibe may appear relaxed but the details are very carefully minded. The menu features molten Gubbeen arancini with red pepper ketchup, grilled Iberico presa with chipotle and slaw, and cacio e pepe gnocchi. There’s plenty of seating outside for wine and nibbles in the summer sunshine. Read our full review here. JC

O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

Main Street, Watergrasshill, Co Cork; 086-8316879, omahonysofwatergrasshill.com

O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

There is proper hospitality at this pub-turned-restaurant where a warm welcome awaits locals, tourists and night-out crews alike. Elevated sharing plates showcase Cork produce. With oozing Irish croquettes, vegetable dishes layered with flavour and texture, this is food made for savouring and discussing. Clever and interesting wine pairings and sharp cocktails complete the deal. AD

Row Wines

1 Coppinger Row, Dublin 2; 01-4444928, bereenbrothers.com/row

Row Wines

A very fun summer spot for easy drinking wines and cute cocktails with some brilliant plates of food such as the much-loved Kilkee crab rösti and seasonal bites with Mexican twists. Nab outdoor seats for prime people-watching or settle inside for aesthetic interiors and a superior sound system. Bonus points for bargain midweek specials and lunchtime deals. Read our full review here. AD

Saint Francis Provisions

Short Quay, Kinsale, Co Cork; 083-0168652, saintfrancisprovisions.squarespace.com

Saint Francis Provisions owner Barbara Nealon and chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez. Photograph: John Allen

There were collective cheers in January when owner Barbara Nealon and chef Rebeca Recarey Sanchez walked on stage to accept their Michelin award for outstanding customer service. As Nealon said quite simply, “It’s about liking your customers.” And diners do indeed always feel intensely welcome at this small, side-street spot, where the fusion of Irish and Spanish cuisine is utterly and deliciously unique. JC

September

3 Bath Place, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 086-0507591, instagram.com/september.dublin

September, Blackrock. Photograph: William Browne

Take in the sea views from one of the outdoor deck seats at William Browne’s Blackrock spot, where chef Joe Dempsey (ex-Hera and Uno Mas) serves small plates and sandwiches by day, and a short a la carte menu at night. There is a strong fish focus, with bluefin tuna tartare, Dublin Bay prawns, Dinish Island crab, wild black bream and tagliatelle, and a wine list worth exploring. The large convent table is a particularly convivial place to sit. Read our full review here. CH

The Black Pig

66 Lower O’Connell Street, Kinsale, Co Cork; 021-4774101, theblackpigwinebar.com

The Black Pig in Kinsale, Co Cork

Kinsale is a town that drinks well, and The Black Pig has been at the heart of that for over a decade. Home to one of Ireland’s best wine lists, there are more than 100 available by the glass, and the food more than keeps up. A seasonal sharing‑plate menu celebrates Irish producers – Toonsbridge mozzarella, Roaringwater Bay shellfish and Garryhinch mushrooms usually feature. On sunny days, grab an outdoor seat and make it a long lunch. AD

For seafood lovers

AndChips

Unit 3, Castle House, Davitts Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-24498, andchips.ie

Eunice Power of AndChips. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Local caterer, author and TV chef Eunice Power is the powerhouse behind AndChips, an elegant, upmarket takeaway by the harbour. Choose from ling, haddock or cod for classic fish and chips, or try a fish spice box for something different. The chips are excellent, with chicken and beef options also available. Grab a glass of wine to go and enjoy sitting outside in the fresh air. Read our full review here. JC

Beach House

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

The Beach House, Tramore: Owners Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola. Photograph: Patrick Browne

The cream wainscoting and cheerful red and white checked oilcloths in the diningroom here are pitch perfect for a seaside restaurant. But you’d expect nothing less from Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan, who manage to hit the right note every time. The lunch menu is pared-back seafood, most of which is caught by the Copper Coast trawler Kate D. Expect baked spider crab, Woodstown Bay oysters, Kilmore Quay red mullet cooked over the new charcoal grill and, of course, fish and chips. JC

Fisk

The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co Donegal; fiskseafoodbar.com

Tony Davidson at Fisk Seafood Bar in Downings, Co Donegal. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

Get a wooden bench on the hill overlooking Sheephaven Bay and enjoy some of the most creative and fun seafood on the island. Tony Davidson and Lina Reppert have created pure magic in this small spot, serving up dishes such Baja fish tacos, mussels and chips, and inspired specials such as spiced crab cakes and spiced butter prawns on toasted sourdough. JC

Goldie

128 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; 021-2398720, goldie.ie

Goldie, Cork city. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Tables at Goldie are among the most sought after in Cork, thanks to Aishling Moore’s noteworthy cooking dedicated to sustainable Irish seafood. The menu shifts with the catch: expect that day’s pan-fried fish, always wonderful Irish oysters and cult snacks such as mackerel skin and Taiwanese fried fish nuggets. Sit at the bar to watch the action or bring some pals to properly work through a joyous menu. AD

King Sitric

East Pier, Howth, Dublin 13; 01-8325235, kingsitric.ie

Lobster at King Sitric in Howth

Locally caught lobster arrives by bike at this Howth seafood institution, where Dec MacManus is the second generation to welcome locals and visitors to feast on Dublin Bay prawns, crab claws and seasonal seafood with serious provenance. Summer seats outside are snapped up fast for harbourside views. Read our full review here. AD

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

New Quay, The Burren, Co Clare; 065 7078120, linnanesbar.com

Linnane's Lobster Bar, Co Clare

Housed in a 300-year-old former post office, Linnane’s is part of the fabric of the stony Burren. Owners Conor Graham and Mark Commins own both Linnane’s and the adjacent Flaggy Shore Oysters, so it’s no surprise that oysters feature strongly on the menu here. Start with a half dozen of the delicate, sweet dainties before moving on to a classic seafood dish or hearty steak. The tables outdoors offer sweeping views over Galway Bay and Aughinish Island. JC

Little Fish

Chowder at Little Fish in Cleggan, Co Galway

The number of outdoor tables at Tom Mullan and Eva Caulwell’s wonderful fish restaurant has increased over the years and they can now accommodate up to 30. The menu is determined by what fresh seafood is landed, but you’ll always find stalwarts such as seafood chowder with Killary mussels, smoked haddock and hake; Cleggan crab roll; lobster roll; and fish with hand-cut chips. Read our full review here. CH

Moran’s Oyster Cottage

The Weir, Kilcolgan, Co Galway; 091-796113, moransoystercottage.com

Moran’s Oyster Cottage, Co Galway

Now in the hands of the seventh generation of the Moran family, this distinctive thatched cottage is a showcase of Irish seafood, ranging from wild garlic crab claws and smoked salmon platters to an indulgent half New Quay lobster. Pride of place on the menu goes to local producer Kelly’s Oysters, which grows and harvests native and gigas oysters on the nearby Clarinbridge oyster bed. JC

O’Sullivan’s Bar

2 The Pier, Crookhaven, Co Cork; 028-35963, osullivanscrookhaven.ie

O'Sullivan's Bar, Crookhaven. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

To find Ireland’s most southerly pint, you need to head out past Ballydehob and Schull to find O’Sullivan’s bar in Crookhaven. Having recently reopened following renovations, this traditional spot is ready to welcome summer visitors. The food is classic Irish pub fare, with a strong slant to seafood. With its stone walls, flagged floors and view over the sea, it really doesn’t get much better on a summer’s day. JC

Oifig an Fish

Main Street, Clifden, Co Galway; 085-7122717, oifiganfish.com

Oifig an Fish, Clifden

Clifden has seen restaurants come and go, but Michael and Hannah Nagle’s fish restaurant, in the town’s former post office, is fast becoming part of the scene. A spot on one of the large benches enclosed by planters is at a premium on sunny days, when you can eat from a reasonably priced menu offering oysters, fish and chips, half lobster and chips, and crab with heirloom tomatoes and sourdough. CH

The Glyde Inn

The Glyde Inn: Razor clams, crab claws and Dan Kelly's cider

It’s always a good sign when the boat that caught the shellfish on the table is visible out the window. In the case of this traditional spot, fresh razor clams, cockles and crab claws and much more are landed daily and simply cooked, letting the flavours shine through. The menu is ideally enjoyed sitting outside on the terrace overlooking Dundalk Bay and the Mourne Mountains. JC

The Lifeboat Inn

The Lifeboat Inn, Main Street, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; 083 479 3946, lifeboatinn.ie

The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry, West Cork

Courtmacsherry is a particularly picturesque place, sitting on a sheltered inlet. It is here that David O’Halloran and Martin Buckley bought a pub in 2017, documented their renovation, becoming TikTok stars in the process. Their gastropub menu includes traditional fish and chips, seafood gratin and wild fish, alongside steak and vegetarian options. Across the road, the waterside beer garden is a fine spot for a pint. CH

Trawler Boyz

Blackbird Bar, 5 Main Street, Ballycotton, Co Cork; 086-4073057, @instagram.com/trawlerboyzballycotton

Trawler Boyz spice bag, Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton, Co Cork

You might have had a spice bag, but have you had a seafood spice box? Located to the rear of the traditional Blackbird pub, the Trawler Boyz have brought fun and a bit of cheeky indulgence to seafood. The generous spice box comes loaded with tempura prawns, calamari, fish bites and fresh chips, while the crispy satay prawn box is fragrant with lashings of satay. With both indoor and outdoor seating available, it’s a spot for all the family. JC

Vaughan’s on the Prom

The Promenade, Lahinch, Co Clare; 065-7081846, vaughans.ie

Vaughan's on the Prom, Lahinch, Co Clare. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

The view from this beachside restaurant is spectacular, and the lunch menu is particularly good value. It’s a fire-driven offering with meat and shellfish grilled over a Spanish Josper by chef-owner Denis Vaughan. Be sure to check out their nearby takeaway, Spooney’s, which sells top-tier fish and chips and their own cow-to-cone ice-cream. CH

Time to celebrate

51 Cornmarket

51 Cornmarket Street, Cork; 083-0102321, instagram.com/51cornmarket

51 Cornmarket owners Anne Zagar and Dave Devereaux. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

This always-buzzing spot is run by people who truly love hospitality – chef David Devereaux in the kitchen and Anne Zagar out front. Dishes such as seafood lasagne, crispy confit pork belly and crab ravioli are playful takes on classic cooking. Full of local produce, they fly out in the compact diningroom. Don’t skip Zagar’s brown bread, and the sauces are plate-licking good. AD

Capparelli at the Mill

231 Belfast Road, Belfast; +44 28 9013 3395, capparelli.co.uk

Carlos and Lucie Capparelli in their restaurant in Dundonald, on the outskirts of Belfast. Photograph: Stephen Davison

Just 20 minutes from central Belfast, the striking diningroom at Lucie and Carlos Capparelli’s restored mill is where to go with a group of friends for lunch or dinner. Brazilian-born Carlos spent nine years with Yotam Ottolenghi and brings an Italian-influence to his menu, from small plates and pasta to mains and notably good rotisserie chicken. Read our full review here. CH

An Síbín

Lobster at An Síbín in Lauragh in Co Kerry. Photograph: Instagram

This old coaching inn on the Beara Peninsula may look charmingly traditional from the outside, but owner Katherine Murphy has given the interior a complete glow-up, mixing the original pub interior with modern style, and it now operates as a restaurant and wine bar. Murphy and chef Callum Angelos source and forage for ingredients locally. Small plates and seafood fill the daytime menu, with heartier dishes added for evening time. JC

Baba’de

The Mews, Baltimore, Co Cork; 028-48112, babade.ie

Baba'de restaurant in Baltimore, west Cork. Photograph: Andy Gibson

The clever thing about this 30-seat restaurant – which is the sibling of two-Michelin-star Dede nearby – is that there’s a good chance you’ll see some two-star dishes rubbing shoulders with the phenomenal Adana kebab on charred flatbread. Other Turkish dishes from Ahmet Dede could include haddock lakarde, langoustine spring rolls, potato dumpling and beef cag kebabi. Booking is advised. Read our full review here. CH

Mamó

Harbour Road, Howth, Dublin 13; 01-8397096, mamorestaurant.ie

Boyne valley cheese beignets at Mamó in Howth. Photograph: Instagram

If you’re looking for a celebratory Monday dining option in a scenic location, then Jess D’Arcy and Killian Durkin’s Howth restaurant might just be the spot. Durkin’s modern Irish cooking uses ingredients from all around north Dublin, including Dublin Bay scallops with roe butter and black garlic ricotta cappelletti made with Howth garlic. The wine list is stellar and on fine days, the refreshed outdoor seats will be in high demand. JC

Beau

Unit 2 Warehouse Lane, Belfast; +44 28 90990330, beau.restaurant

Beau in Belfast. Photograph: Instagram

The industrial vibes of the former warehouse building that houses Beau are softened by pleated curtains and sleek blond tables. Lottie Noren’s small-plates-style menu is easy to navigate, with several options each for snacks, meat, fish, vegetables and sides. Her style is modern European, beautifully presented on textured ceramic plates, epitomised by dishes such as langoustine ceviche with leek and fennel, or mussels in vin jaune sauce. Elegant cocktails pack a punch too. JC

Bigfan

16 Aungier Street, Dublin 2; 01-5388886, bigfan.ie

Chef Alex Zhang of Bigfan. Photograph: Dan Dennison

Recently awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, this city centre restaurant remains riotously fun. Grab a pencil, tick the boxes on the little leaflet to select your dishes, and wait for the magic to emerge from the kitchen. Owners Rob Hayes and Alex Zhang fuse flavours from China, Taiwan and Hong Kong with the best Irish produce and serve them alongside a creative cocktail menu that always impresses. Read our full review here. JC

Borgo

162-165 Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7; 01-5477478, borgodublin.ie

Borgo in Phibsborough, Dublin 7. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The gambas at this buzzy, Italian-influenced restaurant stopped me in my tracks – half-submerged in lemon, garlic and chilli butter, darkened at the edges from the heat of the grill. And it seems the people from Michelin were equally impressed when they awarded it a Bib Gourmand earlier this year. The menu ranges from snacks, flatbreads and antipasti to pasta, wood-fired mains, sides and desserts. It works as well for two as it does for a crowd. Read our full review here. CH

Chubbys

Rear of 46 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3; chubbyskitchen.ie

Chubbys in Dublin 3. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Getting a table in this smart former warehouse is no easy feat, but if you manage it, it’s one of the best places for dinner with a group. Start with cocktails and work your way through a menu that puts the robata grill and smoker through their paces, from pork carnitas and mountain lamb flatbreads to the Buffalo chicken burger. Read our full review here. CH

Kai

22 Sea Road, Galway, Co Galway; 091-526003, kairestaurant.ie

Jess Murphy of Kai. Photograph: Nathalie Marquez/Courtney Photography

Jess and Dave Murphy’s iconic Kai restaurant is the cornerstone of many trips to Galway. The charming rustic-style interior is cosy and welcoming, a backdrop to the micro-seasonal and sustainable ingredients that form the larder. Fish fingers are a lunchtime must-try, while the evening menu sees diners enjoying Inis Mór crab, Cloud Picker pork chop or black sole with fennel and lovage aioli. JC

Mister S

32 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2; 01-6835555, misters.ie

Mister S on Camden Street in Dublin

Everything cooked over charcoal and wood means you always get subtle smoke-forward flavours, but the other star of the show here is their sourcing – rare breed beef, Andarl pork, Lambay crab and McNally’s Farm vegetables. Add skilled cooking, irresistible sauces and sides, and it all makes for a particularly enjoyable dining experience. Read our full review here. AD

Reggie’s Pizzeria

223 Rathmines Road Lower, Dublin 6; reggies.ie

Margherita pizza from Reggie's in Rathmines, Dublin 6. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Dublin is riding a pizza wave like never before with styles ranging from Detroit and New York slices to classic Roman. However, the light but chewy style of Neapolitan pizza with its characteristic leopard-spotted crust reigns supreme. And there’s none better than the 48-hours-fermented organic sourdough versions created by Reggie White in a baronial-style redbrick building. Bring friends or family, order generously and share widely. Read our full review here. JC

Rúibín

Rúibín bar and restaurant, Galway. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

The contemporary Irish menu works for lunch, dinner or bar snacks, with standout plates such as tamarind-glazed beef skewers, Galway oysters and the cult favourite fried chicken bowl topped with honey butter sauce and kimchi. Sitting dockside overlooking the city’s harbour, window seats come with the best view. Drinks deliver too – seasonal cocktails, a wide-ranging wine list and genuinely good vibes all round. Read our full review here. AD

Savoir Fare

Bridge Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 098-60095, instagram.com/savoir_fare

Achill island brown crab at Savoir Fare in Westport. Photograph: Instagram

Nabbing a seat at Alain Morice’s daytime deli, bistro and wine bar feels like a small win as you settle in beneath a large map of Ireland carved from lightly spalted Irish beech, with tags marking the artisan producers featured on the weekly changing menu. Pâté en croûte has been on this cuisine grand-mère menu since day one. Morice’s sister, Fiona, runs the kitchen during service and makes all the desserts and pastries. There are also a few outdoor tables, ideal for people-watching. Read our full review here. CH

Square

6 Market Square, Dundalk, Co Louth; 042-9337969, squarerestaurant.ie

Conor Halpenny, Square restaurant, Dundalk

Chef Conor Halpenny’s modern Irish cooking shines at Square, where local produce takes centre stage. Ballymakenny potatoes, Riverside Farm vegetables, Velvet Cloud dairy and Kilkeel crab become clever small plates and great-value midweek menus. Served in a bright, cosy and smart space, it’s exactly the kind of restaurant every town deserves. AD

The Cottage

Chef Sham Hanifa, The Cottage restaurant, Jamestown, Co Leitrim

Located a short drive from Carrick-on-Shannon, The Cottage is TV chef Sham Hanifa’s flagship restaurant, offering modern Irish cuisine with unique Asian twists. Hanifa draws cleverly on his Malaysian roots with dishes such as rendang made with braised Irish beef and wild garlic aioli, chicken with intensely dark satay sauce or monkfish with oyster tempura. Service is impeccable and the outdoor area overlooking the Shannon is perfect for summer weekend evenings. JC

The Red Bank

St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim; 071-9671392, theredbankrestaurant.ie

Roast quail starter at The Red Bank in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim

The home of Jason and Sonata Horkan’s Red Bank restaurant must be one of the loveliest buildings on this list – the Victorian redbrick former Provincial Bank. The high-ceilinged main diningroom is full of chatter, while the bar turns out cocktails using local spirits. Sonata’s cooking is precisely delivered across dishes of Mulroy Bay scallops, grilled monkfish with saffron risotto and Gunpowder orange gin crème brûlée. JC

Vada

30 Brunswick Street North, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7; hellovada.com

Vada, Stoneybatter. Photograph: Dan Dennison

With a listing in the Michelin Guide, Sarah Boland’s Stoneybatter restaurant offers a small, daily-changing lunch and brunch menu by day and a dinner service designed around the art of sharing. Karaage chicken, Etherson’s pork chop, and wild garlic and feta gnudi rank among the favourites on chef Hannah O’Donnell’s menu. Don’t miss the house-made kombuchas and water kefirs which stem from the zero waste philosophy here, with stems, skins, and trimmings transformed into ferments, oils, and garnishes. Read our full review here. CH

Outdoor seating

Blackrock Cottage

Salthill Promenade, Galway, Co Galway; 091-399280, blackrockcottage.ie

Chocolate miso cremeux at Blackrock Cottage, Salthill, Co Galway. Photograph: Instagram

Chef Michael McManus has taken over the kitchen in this charming spot, where his goal is to steer clear of overcomplicating food and to create memories. The original stone cottage has been significantly extended inside and out, and it opens all week for breakfast, lunch and early dinner. With two terraces, it’s a popular spot with walkers and swimmers who come for the ham hock benny, crispy hake tacos or the Blackrock poke bowl. Read our full review here. JC

Cafe Lógr

Unit 2, Main Street, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-513133. cafelogradare.com

Cafe Lógr: Petra and David Hayes

The outdoor tables don’t stay free for long on sunny days at David and Petra Hayes’ daytime cafe. Celebrating six years in business, it has become part of the rhythm of Adare and is especially popular for weekend brunch. Regulars return for Turkish eggs, wild mushroom ragout with poached egg on sourdough, and brioche French toast tiramisu. CH

Farmgate

17 Main Street, Lismore, Co Waterford; 087-8656231, farmgate.ie

Farmgate, Lismore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Recognised with a Michelin Bib Gourmand in February this year, owner Sally O’Brien serves food that draws on local suppliers in this cosy restaurant with a long counter for walk-ins, a smaller room at the back and seating in the garden. On the menu, Castletownbere fresh crab salad sits alongside Ardsallagh goats cheese with beetroot, medallions of pork fillet with Madeira mushroom sauce, and Mediterranean fish stew. Read our full review here. CH

Good Day Deli

Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork, Co Cork; 021-4322107, gooddaydeli.ie

Good Day Deli, Cork

The menu here bursts with summer, pairing hyperlocal ingredients with south Pacific and New Zealand influences – the Kai Moana Fish Tacos exemplify the approach. Picture-perfect brunch-style plates and bakes taste even better thanks to the setting: the cafe is tucked into the tranquil gardens of Nano Nagle Place, with plenty of outdoor benches. A true city sanctuary. AD

Grangecon Kitchen

Main Street, Grangecon, Co Wicklow; 045-494023, grangeconkitchen.ie

Grangecon Kitchen: Stephanie Myerscough and Laura McEvoy. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

In a world of cookie-cutter brunches, this Co Wicklow cafe is always ahead of the game. Familiar favourites come with fresh takes – think Japanese milk bread French toast, eggs on fried Guinness and walnut bread and always impressive bakes. It gets even better in the summer when diners can spill out from the tent to the garden. Read our full review here. AD

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Helen’s Bar

Kilmackilogue Pier, Tuoist, Co Kerry; 064-6683104, helensbarkilmacalougue.weebly.com

Helen's Bar Kilmacalogue, Co Kerry

It’s a good sign when local gardaí pull up to eat their lunch alongside you. Helen’s Bar is just that kind of place, a traditional pub/B&B perched on the edge of Kenmare Bay, with ample outdoor seating for summer months. The rugged mountains of the Beara Peninsula and the sparkling sea form a magnificent backdrop to a pint of the black stuff and some classic seafood. JC

La Cocina Cuevas

Rath Great, Naul, Co Dublin; lacocinacuevas.com

Crab Tacos at La Cocina Cuevas

Dublin’s take on a California taco truck sits at Fingers Crossed Farm in the north of the county. Here, chef Jeremy Cuevas serves California-style Mexican food inspired by his grandmother, spotlighting Irish produce and local farm crops. Smoky slow-cooked meats and zingy toppings feature on the street food menu, alongside weekend brunch, a Saturday tasting menu and a sometimes available secret menu, all enjoyed on ample outdoor seating. AD

Manning’s Emporium

Manning's Emporium. Photograph: Instagram

Since the 1970s, Manning’s has been central to west Cork food producers, specialising in farmhouse cheeses, charcuterie, gourmet food items and fine wines. It’s practically a mandatory stop when driving to Bantry or Glengarriff and only those possessed of iron resolution will leave empty handed. During the day, the cafe offers coffee from Kenmare’s Babor Beans as well as fresh sandwiches and treats, transitioning to a tapas menu on weekend evenings. JC

Misunderstood Heron

Campbell’s at the Reek, Murrisk, Co Mayo; misunderstoodheron.com

Misunderstood Heron. Photograph: Ger Duffy Media

After a slight setback last year, one of Ireland’s most revered food trucks has relocated out the back of Campbell’s at the Reek pub, in the foothills of Croagh Patrick. The views have changed, but the unique west of Ireland street food hasn’t. Killary Fjord mussels and native clams in broths, decadent roast cabbage, barbecued meats and fresh oysters. There is plenty of outdoor seating for summer days. AD

[ Ten of the best Dublin pubs in sunny weather: from beer gardens to pints by the seaOpens in new window ]

Pota

An Tualch, Baile na hAbhann, Co na Gaillimhe; 085-7566963, pota.ie

Aran Islands Potted Crab with Goatsbridge Trout Caviar and Cucumber Pickle from Pota

It’s full steam ahead at Diarmuid Ó Mathúna’s cafe, where the installation of solar panels over the outdoor terrace has reduced grid demand by 20 per cent and nearly all food waste is going into a biodigester to create compost and biomethane. This is the forward thinking so typical of the all-day cafe , where the dishes are creatively named “as Gaeilge” including the grá-nola, the new buama beacáin (a mushroom brunch dish) and of course, the epic tóstaí. Read our full review here. JC

The Roundwood Stores

Main Street, Roundwood, Co Wicklow; 01-2336010, thecoachhouse.ie

The Roundwood Stores

This remains my favourite restaurant in Wicklow, though you’ll be lucky to get a seat. It has a wonderful bakery with sweet and savoury items, stunning focaccia served with soup and an impressive selection of salads, from honey-roasted carrot and giant couscous to roast beetroot and goats cheese, and purple sprouting broccoli and feta. You’re unlikely to leave empty-handed – as well as baked treats, you can pick up organic vegetables, gourmet supplies and low-intervention wine while you’re there. The Coach House next door is equally good for something more substantial. Read our full review here. CH

Scéal Bakery

82 South Circular Road, Dublin 8; scealbakery.com

Scéal Bakery: Toasted walnut and purple wheat sourdough

In 2017 Charlotte Leonard-Kane and Shane Palmer started selling sourdough and pastries from a little market stall in Dublin 8 before finding a permanent home for their bakery and cafe in Greystones Marina. Now they’ve returned to where it all started, opening a second location on the South Circular Road. Such is the demand from locals that bread and goodies are now delivered multiple times a day from Greystones to this cosy cafe with covered outdoor seating. Read more here. JC

Tang

2 Cumberland Place, Fenian Street, Dublin 2; 01-5310661, tang.ie

Tang in Cumberland Place, Dublin 2

Lunchtime queues snake year-round at Tang’s four Dublin locations as diners seek stuffed flatbreads, piled-high salads, coffee and kombucha. Dinners in the summer shift to the Cumberland Place courtyard, with Middle Eastern-inspired plates of dips, slow-cooked meats and smoked-spiced veg. Spritzes and wines top it off. Read our full review here. AD

Casual

3 Leaves

Unit 30, Blackrock Market, 19A Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 3leaves.ie

3 Leaves, Blackrock. Photograph: Instagram

Blackrock Market continues to be a Dublin gastronomic mecca, home to two-Michelin-starred Liath and, around the corner, the ever popular 3 Leaves, where diners flock for gutsy spices and slow-cooked sauces as much as for Milli Mathew’s hospitality. Chef Santhosh Thomas combines Kerala home cooking with contemporary restaurant cooking for delicious dinners, great value thali lunches and street food favourites. AD

Arán Bistro & Bakery

8 Barrack Street, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny; 056-7756297, arankilkenny.ie

Arán, Kilkenny. Photograph: Patrick Browne

On one side of Barrack Street sits Arán bakery, turning out excellent sourdough breads, buns and seasonal Danishes. Across the street, its sister bistro buzzes for all‑day brunch with a rotating, creative menu full of cheerful plates of food such as the eye-catching ube French toast, Carlow nettle cheese toastie and the great Korean chicken wrap. Read more here. AD

Bearú

52 South Street, New Ross, Co Wexford; 051-420735, bearu.ie

Bearú : Ham hock, melted cheddar, Bearú tomato relish on sour dough. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Serving breakfast and lunch during the week, chef and co-owner Dave Rowley dips into bistro life on Fridays and Saturdays with a three-course menu offering dishes such as cod and crab croquettes, monkfish with langoustine bisque, duck breast and hand-rolled gnocchi. It’s an atmospheric room and a great place for settling in with a few pals. Read our full review here. CH

Budds

Main Street, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25842, instagram.com/buddswestcork

Budds, Cork

Jamie Budd taps into 30 years of cooking experience and travel to bring tastes of the world to west Cork. This daytime spot is perennially popular with both locals and visitors for its healthy and tasty food. Think masala dosa served with chutneys, vegetarian Madras curry packed with spinach and sweet potato or a hearty beef burger with Toonsbridge scamorza. Or grab a coffee and a sweet treat to enjoy outside. JC

Cafe Rua

New Antrim Street, Castlebar, Co Mayo; 094-9023376, caferua.com

Cafe Rua

Last year, owners Aran and Colleen McMahon said goodbye to Ann, their mother and the founder of Cafe Rua more than 30 years ago. Her legacy lives on in the warm welcome and hearty, delicious food that is served daily from the cafe’s two locations. Enjoy Andarl Farm roast pork with Caesar salad and buttermilk dressing, hake mornay with Cratloe cheese or the weekly sandwich special. Click and collect is available for those who might like to picnic by the sea. JC

Feast

24 Bridge Street, Rostrevor, Co Down; instagram.com/__feast___

Feast, Rostrevor

This food truck‑turned‑restaurant continues to excel with chef Melissa McCabe’s inventive take on Irish cooking. Drop in by day for the famous Bricfeasta and unfussy, flavour-packed lunches, Sundays for a proper roast, and now the evening service on Friday and Saturday with a newly curated drinks list. A dining experience that will make you smile. AD

Grálinn

Sunny Row, Fethard, Co Wexford; gralinncafe.squarespace.com

Grálinn, Fethard. Photograph: Instagram

Grálinn is the kind of cafe that should exist in every town in Ireland. During the day, it serves dishes such as French toast with blood orange and clotted cream, golden toasties with pastrami and Gubbeen cheese, or burnt honey and caramelised white chocolate doughnuts, made at its Lumi bakery. With a recent kitchen redesign and new coffee bar, summer will see the return of evening dining. Read our full review here. JC

Izz Cafe

14 George’s Quay, Cork, Co Cork; 021-2290689, izz.ie

Izzedeen (Izz) Alkarajeh and Eman Aburabi, co-owners of Izz Café, Cork. Photograph: Joleen Cronin

Izz Alkarajeh and Eman Aburabi’s cafe began at Mahon Point farmers’ market, guided by Darina Allen, as a way to stay connected to home, family and culture. The result is now a Cork city favourite and a true taste of Palestinian hospitality. Expect bright, tasty dishes such as mana’eesh flatbreads, hummus, falafel and home-made cakes. A welcoming community cafe where every dish tells a story. AD

King Skewer

8 Cathedral Street, Dublin 1; 01-4458207, kingskewer.ie

King Skewer, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

The delicious smell of grilling is the first thing you’ll notice at King Skewer, the second is how busy it is. There’s practically nothing the chefs here can’t grill, from classic cumin-fragrant lamb skewers to chicken feet and frog. Bone marrow is split in half and grilled in tinfoil for rich indulgence, oysters are cooked in the shell, arriving molten hot with glass noodles and garlic. Pick and mix your way across the menu, and leave happy. Read our full review here. JC

Lucy

6 Clanbrassil Street Upper, Dublin 8; 085-7847757, lucy-pyrizhkypierogi.ie/

Lucy Ukrainian restaurant, Dublin

The story of Lucy is one of triumph over adversity. Husband and wife Mykola Kuleshov and Viktoriia Horbonos made the decision to leave Kyiv, relocating to Dublin where they now serve the homely cooking of their native land. A former engineer and trained chef, Mykola’s dishes are like a hug, ranging from borscht and deruny (potato pancakes) to varenyky (savoury dumplings), accompanied by Ukrainian wines. Be sure to try the delicious layered medivnyk honey cake. Read our full review here. JC

Miyazaki

1A Evergreen Street, Cork, Co Cork; 021-4312716, instagram.com/miyazaki_cork

Miyazaki, Cork. Photograph: Instagram

Cork has a habit of making things its own, and thus it is with Miyazaki takeaway. It’s somehow fitting that it lies in a historic part of the city where it feels part of the fabric. Chefs Mike McGrath and Paudie Nagle could be cooking in Japan; recent specials include ramen with mayo tofu, pork mince and drop egg, pan-fried sea bass in kabayaki sauce or haddock katsu curry. Head across the road with your food to O’Sho pub to pair with a pint of Japanese beer. Read our full review here. JC

Pot Duggans

New Road, Ennistymon, Co Clare; 065-7072212, potduggans.com

Pot Duggans. Photograph: Instagram

A mix of many different things, Pot Duggans is constantly bringing new entertainment to the market town of Ennistymon. Operating as a cafe during the day, this traditional pub hosts regular markets, electric and traditional music nights, and even has its Hot Pot sauna out the back. At 3pm, the pizza hatch takes over from the cafe, turning out perfect pies that keep the crowds happy. JC

Strandfield

Strandfield, Co Louth

The large car park at Strandfield is always full, a sure sign that something good is going on. A cafe and grocer’s, plus garden, antiques and clothing shops are spread across several buildings, with outdoor seating. Inside the bright and spacious cafe, the furniture is a charming medley of farmhouse chic. The all-day menu includes a breakfast brioche bun, St Tola goat’s cheese toast, wood-fired pizzas and a panoply of sweet treats. JC

This Must Be The Place

High Street, Westport, Co Mayo; 083-0599229, thismustbetheplace.ie

This Must be the Place, High St Westport. Photo: Conor McKeown

The length of the queue outside this spot is a sure indicator of its quality. With a focus on speciality coffee and simple but tasty food, this all-day cafe and provisions shop packs them in for breakfast and lunch. Ingredients are sourced from Mayo and surrounding counties and are used in hearty open sandwiches, toasties and vegan Thai red curry. Look out for the upcoming tuna melt sandwich special. JC

Ursa Minor

45 Ann Street, Ballycastle, Co Antrim; ursaminor-bakehouse.com

Ciara and Dara Ohartghaile of Ursa Minor in Ballycastle, Co Antrim

The daily changing menu at this Ballycastle bakery is as picture-perfect as the cafe itself. For sourdough breads, playful pastries, morning buns and friends – get there early or miss out. Sandwiches are stuffed with local produce, focaccia is loaded with dreamy flavour combos. It also hosts pop-ups and dinners with some of Ireland’s best chefs, and its pizza nights are always a sell-out. AD

Sunday to Tuesday opening

Arundel’s by the Pier

Kitchen Cove, Ahakista, Co Cork; 086-3408647, arundelsbythepier.com

Arundel’s by the Pier, Ahakista, west Cork

The smart white and blue exterior of Tom Molloy’s pub fits perfectly into the landscape of Cork’s beautiful Sheep’s Head Peninsula. It sources as much produce as possible from local suppliers in Bantry and Skibbereen, and the menu is heaven for seafood lovers. Sit outside on the water’s edge and enjoy classic fish and chips, mussels with ‘nduja or open crab sandwiches on home-made brown bread. JC

Bar Pez

3 Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 8; 01-5670577, barpez.ie

Bar Pez head chef Simone Tamilio

Walking into Bar Pez feels like you’ve travelled to Spain. The wooden panelling, high counter seats and net curtains in the window have a sense of timelessness. The small open kitchen means diners can watch chef Simone Tamilio orchestrate dishes like a maestro. Expect scallop toast with XO sauce, grilled courgettes with ricotta or fried rabbit and greens. For wine, let Tommy Vivian guide you through he 350-bottle-strong list. Read our full review here. JC

Dolly’s Liscannor

14 Main Street, Liscannor, Co Clare; dollysliscannor.ie

Dolly's owner Elaine Slattery. Photograph: Kirsty Lyons/Fáilte Ireland

This bright, cheerful cafe and wellness hub located in a 200-year-old stone cottage is sure to leave a smile on your face. Elaine Slattery and team serve coffee from Galway-based Calendar Roastery with freshly baked pastries, treats and nourishing dishes. Hosting regular community events, Dolly’s is more than a cafe, it’s a natural meeting point for locals and visitors to Clare. JC

Fish Shop

76 Benburb Street, Dublin 7; 01-5571473, fish-shop.ie

Fish Shop, Benburb Street, Dublin. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

This remains the insiders’ choice. When a slew of chefs landed on our shores for the Michelin awards in February, Johnny Lake of Trivet and Philipp Reinstaller of Labombe were posting about their discovery – Côtes du Jura Chardonnay Sursis from Stéphane Tissot – one of the many great wines on this exceptional wine list of around 150 bins with 20 by-the-glass options. The gildas have gone, but it is still the best place in Dublin for fish and chips. Notably, it is open for dinner daily, with lunch available every day except Tuesday. Read our full review here. CH

Hang Dai

20 Lower Camden Street, Dublin 2; 01-5458888, hangdaichinese.com

Hang Dai: Steamed whole sea bass, baby leeks, chilli, soy. Photograph: Will Dempsey

Celebrating 10 years on Camden Street, Hang Dai continues to define modern Irish‑Chinese dining. It’s cool, confident and consistently delicious. Menu favourites such as steamed pork dumplings and Skeaghanore roast duck keep diners coming back. Cocktails are fun, frothy and taste great outside on the Gold Bar terrace or sunny street seats. AD

Kin Khao Thai

Abbey Lane, Athlone, Co Westmeath; 090-6498805, instagram.com/kinkhaoathlone

Kin Khao Thai, Athlone. Photograph: Adam Lyons

Serving up its “Real Deal Thai Cuisine” for almost 15 years, Kin Khao still packs a punch. Fragrant, spicy plates are built around co-owner Janya Lyons’s family recipes by a team well-versed in northern Thai Isan cuisine. Add favourites like curries, sticky rice and crispy chicken, all perfectly paired with Irish craft beers. AD

Maison Gourmet

6 Henry Street, Kenmare, Co Kerry; 064-6641857, maisongourmetkenmare.com

Emma and Patrick Puech of Maison Gourmet

It feels as if Emma and Patrick Puech have been in Kenmare far longer than the 10 years they are celebrating this year. A daytime cafe and patisserie, this spot is open for breakfast and lunch, serving dishes such as croque madame, avocado on house-made sourdough, cakes, tarts, brioches and pastries. The outdoor tables are highly coveted. CH

Sofra

18 Liffey Street Upper, Dublin 1; 01-5586902, sofrarestaurant.ie

Lamb liver skewers on flatbreads at Sofra on Liffey Street, Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The heart of Dublin 1’s shopping district is not the typical place location to find outstanding Turkish food, but the team behind Sofra are hitting it out of the park with this good value, family-friendly spot. The signature dish is Altı Ezmeli, a minced meat kebab grilled on the traditional mangal and served on a roasted vegetable sauce. All the classics are here too from hummus and dolma, to lahmacun and pide. Read our full review here. JC

Shells Cafe & Little Shop

The Seafront, Strandhill, Co Sligo; 071-9122938, shellscafe.com

Jane Chambers and Myles Lamberth of Shells Cafe, Strandhill

It’s all about “you, me and the sea” at Shells. Facing on to the crashing waves at Strandhill, this cafe and shop is known for home baking, breakfast dishes such as grilled happy halloumi with gochujang honey sauce, and generously filled, freshly made sandwiches. During the summer, the outdoor covered terrace will host après-surf evenings, with jugs of Aperol spritz and a twist on the classic prawn cocktail. JC

Solas Tapas

Strand Street, Dingle, Co Kerry; 066-9150766, solastapas.com

Langoustines at Solas, Dingle. Photograph: Instagram

The plátaí beaga here celebrate the land and sea that surround them. Lobster and crab from local boats, oysters and mussels from Cromane, Dingle goat cheese and Summerville Farm Wagyu beef are beautifully executed into delicate bites. It’s clever, relaxed seasonal cooking that feels a little Spanish, a lot Dingle and entirely its own. AD

Tango Street Food

Muckross Road, Dromhale, Killarney, Co Kerry; 085-2322233, tangostreetfood.com

Pamela Neumann and Facundo Rodulfo of Tango Street Food

Tango stands out in Killarney thanks to bold Argentinian cooking, and a counter full of golden empanadas that greet you at the door. Meats are cooked over charcoal on a custom-built parilla, wood-fired pizzas fly out, and don’t miss the choripán, Argentina’s take on a hot dog, dripping with chimichurri – a proper crowd pleaser. AD

The Fish Basket

Long Strand, Castlefreke, Co Cork; 023-8851716, thefishbasket.ie

The Fish Basket, Castlefreke, Co Cork

Elaine and Peter Shanahan know the value of keeping things simple, giving families and day-trippers good-value, fresh, tasty seafood. Spend the day with the kids on the extensive golden sands of the Long Strand before heading to The Fish Basket for all the classics, fish tacos or home-made fish cakes. Keep an eye on social media for details of forthcoming summer pop-ups. JC