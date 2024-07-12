Great beer gardens: Our pick of pubs for a relaxing outdoor pint around Ireland

Arundel’s by the Pier, Ahakista, west Cork

A restaurant upstairs, more of a pub vibe on the ground floor, and outside picnic tables looking out over the water. Arundel’s is a great place to stop for a break after visiting the Sheep’s Head lighthouse.

The Blue Light, Barnacullia, Sandyford, Dublin 18

The view from The Blue Light in Barnacullia, Sandyford. Photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

With beautiful views over Dublin Bay and plenty of outdoor seating, on a sunny day the Blue Light is always popular with walkers, bikers and others enjoying the Dublin hills. They often have live music and whether that’s outdoors in good weather or a cosy trad session inside by the fireplace it’s a great way to pass an afternoon.

The Bulman Bar and Restaurant, Kinsale, Co Cork

The Bulman Bar and Restaurant, Kinsale, Co Cork. Photograph: Tourism Ireland

A stunning setting with views across the water to James Fort and excellent food. Parking can be an issue in high season and booking is advisable if you plan to eat but not if you just want to drop in for a casual pint in a lovely spot.

Bushe’s Bar, Baltimore, west Cork

Popular with the yachtie crowd as well as island dwellers coming or going to Sherkin and Cape Clear, Bushe’s is a Baltimore institution. Plenty of outdoor seating overlooking the harbour – when the weather co-operates there’s no better place to enjoy a pint in the sun.

Casey’s of Glandore, west Cork

A picturesque, quirky pub overlooking Glandore Bay with great views and friendly staff. And quality pints at a reasonable price.

O’Connell’s Bar, Eyre Square, Galway

From the front, it looks like a normal-sized city pub but O’Connell’s extends back to numerous outside beer-garden spaces. A busy, buzzy pub with the added advantage that you can get Dough Bros pizza and Prátaí chips on the premises.

O’Sullivan’s, Crookhaven, west Cork

O'Sullivans Bar, Crookhaven, west Cork

Overlooking Crookhaven harbour, the outside tables are a lovely place to have fresh seafood and refreshing pints. Their open crab sandwich is justly famous but don’t make the faux pas of ordering Guinness – the owner is a proud Corkman and will let you know in no uncertain terms that it’s all about the Murphy’s Stout in these parts.

Sean’s Bar, Athlone, Co Westmeath

This is officially the oldest pub in Ireland, dating back to AD 900. Some claim it’s the oldest in the world but the Guinness Book of World Records people are apparently still researching that. But never mind those Guinness people – for our preferred sort of Guinness this a lovely, atmospheric pub, with a riverside garden backing right up to the Shannon.

Tigh Neachtain, 17 Cross Street Upper, Galway

Tigh Neachtain is on the corner of Cross Street and Quay Street in Galway

Okay, there are only a few outside tables for our summertime pints but if you can manage to nab one you’ve got an unrivalled seat to watch the hustle and bustle of Galway city centre pass by you. And after dark you can move inside for the open fireplaces and live traditional music.