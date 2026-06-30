Calling all seafood lovers: 14 restaurants to visit this summer

It’s summer and, in Ireland, that should mean great seafood. We’ve picked 14 spots around the country where you’ll find your fishy fix, from takeaways to lobster bars.

AndChips

Unit 3, Castle House, Davitts Quay, Dungarvan, Co Waterford; 058-24498, andchips.ie

Local caterer, author and TV chef Eunice Power is the powerhouse behind AndChips, an elegant, upmarket takeaway by the harbour. Choose from ling, haddock or cod for classic fish and chips, or try a fish spice box for something different. The chips are excellent, with chicken and beef options also available. Grab a glass of wine to go, and enjoy sitting outside in the fresh air. JC

Beach House

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

The Beach House, Tramore: Owners Peter Hogan and Jumoke Akintola. Photograph: Patrick Browne

The cream wainscoting and cheerful red-and-white checked oilcloths in the diningroom here are pitch perfect for a seaside restaurant. But you’d expect nothing less from Jumoke Akintola and Peter Hogan, who manage to hit the right note every time. The lunch menu is pared-back seafood, most of which is caught by the Copper Coast trawler Kate D. Expect baked spider crab, Woodstown Bay oysters and Kilmore Quay red mullet cooked over the new charcoal grill and, of course, fish and chips. JC

Fisk

The Harbour Bar, Downings, Co Donegal; fiskseafoodbar.com

Tony Davidson at his restaurant, Fisk Seafood Bar, in Downings. Photograph: Ellius Grace/The New York Times

Get a wooden bench on the hill overlooking Sheephaven Bay and enjoy some of the most creative and fun seafood on the island. Tony Davidson and Lina Reppert have created pure magic in this small spot, serving up dishes such Baja fish tacos, mussels and chips, and inspired specials such as spiced crab cakes and spiced butter prawns on toasted sourdough. JC

Goldie

128 Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork; 021-2398720, goldie.ie

Goldie, Cork city. Photograph: Clare Keogh

Tables at Goldie are among the most sought-after in Cork, thanks to Aishling Moore’s noteworthy cooking dedicated to sustainable Irish seafood. The menu shifts with the catch: expect that day’s pan-fried fish, always wonderful Irish oysters and cult snacks such as mackerel skin and Taiwanese fried fish nuggets. Sit at the bar to watch the action or bring some pals to properly work through a joyous menu. AD

King Sitric

East Pier, Howth, Dublin 13; 01-8325235, kingsitric.ie

Lobster at King Sitric in Howth

Locally caught lobster arrives by bike at this Howth seafood institution, where Dec MacManus is the second generation to welcome locals and visitors to feast on Dublin Bay prawns, crab claws and seasonal seafood with serious provenance. Summer seats outside are snapped up fast for harbourside views. AD

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

New Quay, The Burren, Co Clare; 065 7078120, linnanesbar.com

Linnane's Lobster Bar, Co Clare

Housed in a 300-year-old former post office, Linnane’s is part of the fabric of the stony Burren. Owners Conor Graham and Mark Commins own both Linnane’s and the adjacent Flaggy Shore Oysters, so it’s no surprise that oysters feature strongly on the menu here. Start with a half dozen of the delicate, sweet dainties before moving on to a classic seafood dish or hearty steak. The tables outdoors offer sweeping views over Galway Bay and Aughinish Island. JC

Little Fish

Chowder at Little Fish in Galway

The number of outdoor tables at Tom Mullan and Eva Caulwell’s wonderful fish restaurant has increased over the years and they can now accommodate up to 30. The menu is determined by what fresh seafood is landed, but you’ll always find stalwarts such as seafood chowder with Killary mussels, smoked haddock and hake; Cleggan crab roll; lobster roll; and fish with hand-cut chips. CH

Moran’s Oyster Cottage

The Weir, Kilcolgan, Co Galway; 091-796113, moransoystercottage.com

Moran’s Oyster Cottage, Co Galway

Now in the hands of the seventh generation of the Moran family, this distinctive thatched cottage is a showcase of Irish seafood, ranging from wild garlic crab claws and smoked salmon platters to an indulgent half New Quay lobster. Pride of place on the menu goes to local producer Kelly’s Oysters, which grows and harvests native and gigas oysters on the nearby Clarinbridge oyster bed. JC

O’Sullivan’s Bar

2 The Pier, Crookhaven, Co Cork; 028-35963, osullivanscrookhaven.ie

O'Sullivan's Bar, Crookhaven. Photograph: Ali Dunworth

To find Ireland’s most southerly pint, you need to head out past Ballydehob and Schull to find O’Sullivan’s bar in Crookhaven. Having recently reopened following renovations, this traditional spot is ready to welcome summer visitors. The food is classic Irish pub fare, with a strong slant to seafood. With its stone walls, flagged floors and view over the sea, it really doesn’t get much better on a summer’s day. JC

Oifig an Fish

Main Street, Clifden, Co Galway; 085-7122717, oifiganfish.com

Oifig an Fish, Clifden

Clifden has seen restaurants come and go, but Michael and Hannah Nagle’s fish restaurant, in the town’s former post office, is fast becoming part of the scene. A spot on one of the large benches enclosed by planters is at a premium on sunny days, when you can eat from a reasonably priced menu offering oysters, fish and chips, half lobster and chips, and crab with heirloom tomatoes and sourdough. CH

The Glyde Inn

The Glyde Inn: Razor clams, crab claws, Dan Kelly's cider

It’s always a good sign when the boat that caught the shellfish on the table is visible out the window. In the case of this traditional spot, fresh razor clams, cockles and crab claws and much more are landed daily and simply cooked, letting the flavours shine through. The menu is ideally enjoyed sitting outside on the terrace overlooking Dundalk Bay and the Mourne Mountains. JC

The Lifeboat Inn

The Lifeboat Inn, Main Street, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork; 083 479 3946, lifeboatinn.ie

The Lifeboat Inn in Courtmacsherry, west Cork

Courtmacsherry is a particularly picturesque place, sitting on a sheltered inlet. It is here that David O’Halloran and Martin Buckley bought a pub in 2017 and documented their renovation, becoming TikTok stars in the process. Their gastropub menu includes traditional fish and chips, seafood gratin and wild fish, alongside steak and vegetarian options. Across the road, the waterside beer garden is a fine spot for a pint. CH

Trawler Boyz

Blackbird Bar, 5 Main Street, Ballycotton, Co Cork; 086-4073057, @instagram.com/trawlerboyzballycotton

Trawler Boyz spice bag, Blackbird Bar, Ballycotton, Co Cork

You might have had a spice bag, but have you had a seafood spice box? Located to the rear of the traditional Blackbird pub, the Trawler Boyz have brought fun and a bit of cheeky indulgence to seafood. The generous spice box comes loaded with tempura prawns, calamari, fish bites and fresh chips, while the crispy satay prawn box is fragrant with lashings of satay. With both indoor and outdoor seating available, it’s a spot for all the family. JC

Vaughan’s on the Prom

The Promenade, Lahinch, Co Clare; 065-7081846, vaughans.ie

Vaughan's on the Prom, Lahinch. Photograph: Corinna Hardgrave

The view from this beachside restaurant is spectacular, and the lunch menu is particularly good value. It’s a fire-driven offering with meat and shellfish grilled over a Spanish Josper by chef-owner Denis Vaughan. Be sure to check out their nearby takeaway, Spooney’s, which sells top-tier fish and chips and their own cow-to-cone ice-cream. CH