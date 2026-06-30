South African leader warns anti-migrant protesters in advance of unofficial deadline

Workers ‌stayed home, shops were shut and buses sat idle across South Africa on Tuesday, as fears mounted that planned anti-immigrant ​marches would descend into violence.

Many foreigners from African countries avoided coming to work, and thousands had already fled in advance of Tuesday’s deadline – set by the demonstrators – for all undocumented migrants to leave.

Most have interpreted the deadline as ​a physical threat. Xenophobic protests in South Africa have in the past led to violence against immigrants and their property, ⁠with little distinction made between those who entered legally or not.

Landlords ​in the main city Johannesburg and port city of Durban were evicting foreign tenants for fear of their buildings being vandalised, witnesses said.

“All ⁠these people, they were chased ​out by their landlords,” Mabako Majole, a leader ​of the Congolese community, said next to a crowd of 100 people sleeping on the street ‌in downtown Durban.

“All these people are ​legal. They have documents.”

A joint immigration enforcement operation involving South African police and private security in Johannesburg on Monday. Photograph: Emmanuel Croset/AFP/Getty Images

A march against undocumented migrants organised in Soweto on `Monday. Photograph: Emmanuel Croset/AFP/Getty Images

Police and military were deployed to the streets to try to keep ⁠order during the marches in several ⁠cities, which are expected ​to attract many thousands of mostly poor or unemployed South Africans.

“The state has the duty and obligation to ensure that those that are demonstrating do so peacefully,” Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Tebello Mosikili told a news conference late on Monday.

The latest anti-immigrant sentiment, and a failure by police so far to protect victims of attacks, have tarnished South Africa’s post-Mandela reputation as a human rights defender, and strained its ‌relations with the rest ⁠of the continent.

Statements by politicians have also endorsed the marchers’ concerns, even while they condemned thuggishness.

“South Africans’ ... deep concerns about illegal immigration ... are real and ‌they deserve to be heard,” president Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement on Monday.

“But the right to protest ... ​does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to ​engage in acts of vandalism or violence,” he added. – Reuters