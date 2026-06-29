Emergency services respond to fire at Islamic prayer centre in central Dublin

Gardai and emergency services responded to a fire at an Islamic centre on Talbot Street, Dublin, on Monday. Photograph: Jack Brady

Parts of Dublin’s north inner city were closed to traffic after a fire at a building where an Islamic prayer centre is located.

The blaze broke out on Talbot Street on Monday, resulting in traffic diversions and the suspension of Luas services in the area.

Gardaí arrived on the scene and attempted to use fire extinguishers to tackle the fire as a large plume of smoke could be seen coming from the building.

Several units of Dublin Fire Brigade arrived and went about bringing the fire under control. It was unclear if the fire had been started deliberately or if the cause was accidental.

“Gardaí and emergency services are currently in attendance at the scene of a fire at a premises on Talbot Street Dublin 1,” Garda Headquarters confirmed in response to queries.

The area was closed from Gardener Street to Marlborough Street with gardaí stationed at either end.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it had been alerted to the blaze, by calls from members of the public, at about 3.40pm. . Four fire engines carrying over 20 emergency responders arrived at the scene. ESB Networks also responded to the incident.

“Smoke was reported to be issuing from the building and a full evacuation of the premises took place. Firefighting operations are ongoing,” it added.

While green line Luas services were suspended for a time, they resumed once the blaze was brought under control.

The scene was sealed off and due to undergo a technical examination to determine the cause of the fire. It was in a building that houses the Al-Madinah prayer hall, an Islamic prayer centre and gathering place.