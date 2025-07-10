Ten of the best Dublin pubs in sunny weather: from beer gardens to pints by the sea

When the sun finally emerges and a drink calls, there is real joy in finding Dublin’s suntrap pubs. A bench, a beer garden or even just a footpath will do once there’s a decent pint and a chance of soaking up Vitamin D into the evening. While we can’t guarantee the sun will last, if it’s out, here’s where you can find it, pint in hand.

Hedigan’s ‘The Brian Boru’

5 Prospect Rd, Glasnevin, D09 PP93; thebrianboru.com

For the sunniest spot with a great pint, it has to be Hedigan's 'The Brian Boru' pub, Glasnevin, Dublin 9

Dublin 9 has many sunny pub corners – the Gravediggers, Bernard Shaw, Tolka House, and the Bald Eagle all catch rays on a good day. But for the sunniest spot with a great pint, it has to be Hedigan’s, which claims to be Dublin’s oldest beer garden. Buses 9, 40, 140, 83, 83a, E1, and E2 stop nearby.

Hynes’ Bar

79 Prussia Street, D07E1RD; @hynes-bar-stoneybatter

The back beer garden at Hynes’ is a Stoneybatter favourite for summer sunshine. Bright walls, well-poured pints, and frequent music and other events make it even more popular. It’s proudly Gaeilgeoir and dog-friendly. Walk there from the city centre or reach it via buses 39, 39a, and 11.

Kehoe’s

9 South Anne Street, 9 D02 NY88; kehoesdublin.ie

People enjoy warm weather, alfresco dining and beverages outside Kehoe's pub on South Anne street. Photograph: Alan Betson

On a fine day, I’d skip bar stools or snugs inside Kehoe’s for a spot outside on South Anne Street. The small terrace catches the evening sun and buzzes with energy, locals and tourists shoulder to shoulder, pints in hand.

M O’Brien’s

8-9 Sussex Terrace, D04 KN82; mobrienspubdublin.com

M O’Brien’s, 8-9 Sussex Terrace, on the Grand Canal

A glimpse of sun and this pub spills out on to Sussex Terrace, south-facing benches around the green-tiled front filling fast with chatter and pints. It’s a 10-minute walk from the city centre and just steps from the Grand Canal – a beacon in the good weather. If O’Brien’s is too tame, you could always brave the nearby Barge where crowds congregate for impromptu parties at the vaguest hint of summer.

The Circular

536–538 South Circular Road, D08 CC02; thecircular.ie

Outside, long benches line the redbrick terrace, soaking up sun for much of the day. There’s a solid drinks list of great pints, craft beers, wine on tap and cocktails, plus low/no-alcohol options, and they serve Coke Lane Pizza. See also sister pub, Lucky’s on Meath Street. Accessible via buses 68, 122, or Rialto Luas.

The Old Stand

37 Exchequer St, D02 F251; theoldstandpub.com

The Old Stand, Exchequer Street, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan

When the sun is out, punters spill on to the pavement and sparse seating is snapped up fast as the pub front basks in light until sunset. Across the street, the International offers similar sunny vibes.

The Swan

Aungier Street, D02 RW67; theswanbar.com

A proper pub serving consistently good pints, including a few local craft beers. The outdoor seating is small, but mighty in the sun; just make sure to nab seating by the frontage on York Street for your south-facing rays.

Toners

139 Lower Baggot Street, D02 N231; tonerspub.ie

Toners of Lower Baggot Street has a bustling yard out the back perfect for catching rays. Photograph: Colm O’Neill/Inpho

Toner’s is one of Dublin’s best-known pubs, loved for its character-filled old interiors. Out the back, it hosts one of the city centre’s best beer gardens. Busy though it may be, seek out the south-facing tables in the maze of seating, and you won’t want to leave. Nearby O’Donoghue’s also has some prime sunlit seats.

The Yacht

73 Clontarf Rd, D03 EP93; theyachtbar.ie

Seaside sunshine at The Yacht in Clontarf

Dublin has the distinct advantage of being a seaside city, so when the sun shines, what could be better than a bit of sea air or a dip as a preamble to your pint? Jump on a Dart or catch the 104 or 130 bus to Clontarf to enjoy The Yacht’s bustling outdoor terrace, facing Dublin Bay. Down the road, you’ve also got Connolly’s ‘The Sheds’.

Urban Brewing

CHQ Building, IFSC, D01 Y6P5; urbanbrewing.ie

Urban Brewing at the IFSC has a spacious terrace

The IFSC may not spring to mind for sun-filled pints, but Urban Brewing’s spacious terrace overlooking George’s Dock catches plenty of daylight, and there’s ample room to settle in and enjoy the extensive beer list. A Luas stop is right outside, and Connolly Station is a short walk away.