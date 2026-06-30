‘It is a huge honour’: Ship traces journey Spanish Armada sailors made in 1588

It is no surprise that those seafaring forebears of the ill-fated Spanish Armada of 1588 were on the mind of Captain Miguel Cuesta Almansa of the Galeón Andalucía as his craft rolled in heavy seas around Malin Head and down the Co Donegal coastline early on Tuesday morning.

But the sea god, Manannán Mac Lir, was clearly in a benevolent mood as the waves relented and the sun began to shine on the world’s largest replica of a traditional Spanish galleon. Indeed conditions became so favourable around midmorning that a winchman from Rescue 118, the coastguard helicopter based at Sligo Airport, landed on the deck to say “hello” off Glen Head in southwest Donegal.

“It is a huge honour to be able to sail in these same waters as Spanish sailors did nearly 500 years ago now. I understand the difficulties of sailing these waters as it is difficult even now these days with all of the advances in technology one has,” Captain Almansa told The Irish Times.

“It is such an honour also to be able to experience this and already to be receiving such a welcome. We are so happy to get all this recognition and that we stayed so much in the memory of the people of Sligo and along the west coast.

He was speaking as he prepared to drop anchor at Streedagh Beach on the northern shores of Co Sligo around 2pm. It was where three of the armada ships sank during what is locally known as the Great Gale of September 21st, 1588.

More than 1,100 sailors and soldiers were lost from La Lavia, Santa María de Visión and La Juliana at Streedagh. Ironically, this fleet’s mission was the overthrow of Queen Elizabeth 1 of England but extreme weather had driven the ships into the badly mapped west of Ireland.

It is also a poignant day for long-time Spanish Armada enthusiast Eddie O’Gorman, who was aboard a support craft for the wreath-laying ceremony and the galleon’s firing of an eight-cannon salute.

“Watching this magnificent ship, the Andalucía, under sail here off Streedagh this afternoon is very moving. This replica is the first Spanish galleon seen in these waters in 438 years and the people of the north west commemorate the tragic loss of those poor sailors and soldiers every year here at Streedagh, as well as recalling the tales about the surviving captain, Francisco de Cuéllar,” O’Gorman said.

He was in a boat sailing alongside the Andalucía, with Carraig na Spáinneach appropriately off their port side.

Their craft is dwarfed by the visiting ship, which is almost 50 metres long, with six decks and seven sails. This floating museum was constructed from iroko and pine wood over 2009 and 2010.

Galeón Andalucía at Streedagh. Photograph: Spanish Armada Ireland

Meanwhile, the Andalucía’s logistician, Lupo Bathke, is joining the ship from land after he completes various meetings with Sligo’s harbour master as well as shopping for those on board. They are a motley crew of cadets and volunteers from Spain, France, the US and South America, he said.

“I’ll be there to catch the ropes at Deepwater Quay and we look forward to inviting the public aboard over the next two weeks,” Bathke said.

By all accounts, the visit of the ship will provide a big boost to tourism and the annual celebration commemorating the disaster, the Remembering the Armada Festival, which will be launched during its stay.

The initiative is supported by Sligo County Council, the Sligo Tourist Development Association and Fáilte Ireland.

“As both Cathaoirleach of the county council and a long-standing member of the Grange and Armada Development Association, I am delighted to welcome the Galeón Andalucía to Sligo,” Cllr Donal Gilroy said.

“This ship represents a powerful link between our coastline and one of the most compelling chapters in European maritime history. Its visit strengthens the bond between Sligo and the Armada story, honours those who were lost at Streedagh in 1588, and offers our communities and visitors a unique opportunity to engage with this shared heritage.”