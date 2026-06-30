WhatsApp is changing. Here is everything you need to know

WhatsApp is changing. The messaging app has announced it will bring in usernames for accounts, meaning it will no longer require users to share their phone number with other WhatsApp accounts.

That will take away one concern users have long held: sharing their private phone number with strangers to participate in group chats or business communications.

But when will all this happen?

What is WhatsApp planning?

In the coming weeks, WhatsApp users will be given the chance to reserve a unique username that can be used in place of their phone number. That username can then be shared instead of your phone number, keeping your personal details private when you need to.

It means anyone on WhatsApp, which is owned by tech giant Meta, who doesn’t have your number saved to their contacts will only see your username once the new system is in place, even in existing group chats.

However, you will still need a mobile number to register an account, so although others may not be able to see your direct contact details, you won’t be able to hide completely.

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How does that differ from the current set-up?

At present, if you contact someone on WhatsApp, your phone number is shared automatically. But if you opt for the username instead, your number will stay private and message recipients will see only your username, unless you message or call someone who already has your phone number saved in their contacts.

What is good about the move?

How many group chats are you in? Every person in that chat can easily access your phone number simply by looking at the list of group participants. While that is of no concern to some people, others are less comfortable with putting their contact information out there for all to see.

Implementing usernames will eliminate this.

Are there any downsides?

Plenty. Although usernames may improve privacy by allowing you to hide your phone number, the new system could also prove a haven for scammers.

Having to use a phone number for a WhatsApp account brings a level of accountability. If an account is abusive or threatening, for example, there is a mobile number attached to it, making it easier – at least in theory – to identify who is behind it. Usernames are easier to hide behind.

There is also another consequence to this move: it gives scammers more anonymity, which they love. If you get a message from a friend with a new number attached, you can verify it is them by calling the number independently of WhatsApp. The use of usernames will make that verification more difficult in the future.

And the new system is also open to impersonation scams. Although WhatsApp said it would be reserving the names of high-profile figures, businesses and government figures, there is the possibility that enterprising fraudsters will try workarounds – almost imperceptible changes to make usernames appear similar such as swapping an L for a 1 – that could see more WhatsApp scams take hold.

And then, of course, there are spam concerns, with the possibility that scammers could flood users with spam by sending out messages in bulk, similar to how email spam is spread.

What is WhatsApp doing to combat this?

There is one interesting feature that WhatsApp is introducing alongside the usernames: a username key that WhatsApp will generate for you. If you enable this setting, then people will need both the username and the key to contact you the first time. You won’t be notified if someone without your key is trying to contact you.

The code is optional, and it will only apply to people who have not contacted you before. People who already have your phone number saved will not need the key, neither will those in existing or group chats you are in. If you message someone first, they won’t need the key reply either.

However, users who have confirmed with Meta that they are under 18 will have username keys turned on by default.

Will it be compulsory?

As things stand, no. But if you think you might want to use one in the future, you might want to reserve it as soon as possible. Otherwise, as with email, you run the risk of losing your name to someone else and having to use a series of complex numbers and letters as your WhatsApp identifier.

Okay, so when will I get it?

WhatsApp said it would introduce the new feature gradually, although it hasn’t committed to a timescale for its availability in Ireland. In the meantime, the ability to reserve your username is being rolled out. When it becomes available, you will be able to go to Settings>Account>Username and see whether your chosen name is available.