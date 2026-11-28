For Ricky Holmes in Antrim town, it was not so much a sight as a smell that he says alerted many residents to what was an unwelcome presence. Some of the town’s inhabitants could smell it half a mile from the shoreline.

Alarm bells had already been ringing for some time. In May 2023, a couple of months earlier, Holmes had noticed collections of small green globules glistening throughout the water of Lough Neagh. He would regularly dunk his head under the lough’s surface either alone or as part of weekly community-led swimming sessions on the opposite side of the northern shoreline, by the Ballyronan townland’s redeveloped marina.

To begin with, he was passingly intrigued, yet relatively unperturbed, by the luminous green particles that were floating around him as he swam by. However, their rapid rate of accumulation soon had him unnerved and kept him out of the water for months.

“It started off as a kind of green glitter in the water,” he said. “And then, as the weather warmed up a bit more, it started to congeal. As the weeks – or even days – passed, it just spread more and more and more. We soon ended up with this green sludge that people saw collecting on the surface of the water, on rocks, everywhere.”

Towards the end of June, Holmes drove along the lough’s northern shoreline with a friend to the nearby parish of Cranfield. By the ruins of a 13th-century church, a well-known pilgrimage site, he and his companion began to capture photographic evidence of this viscous, blue-green slime. “Within five minutes of being there, my head was splitting,” he said.

Other members of the Ballyronan Bluetits, a community-led open-water swimming group, noted the appearance of rashes and lesions across their skin. They were symptoms brought on by contact with something described by nearly all eyewitnesses as “otherworldly”.

Mary O’Hagan, the group’s co-lead, remembered how, around this time, fluorescent purple pools also started developing alongside the multiplying blue-green material. Whatever the substance was, this was more than just a scattering of bright fragments now. It was growing, increasing exponentially by the day.

“I suspected it was something unusual, not good,” she said of the sparkling green specks that Holmes and other swimmers had noticed. “But I didn’t know it was blue-green algae at that point. And then, I would say, within a few days of that, there was a patch of red algae that showed up on the beach at Ballyronan. Really nasty looking stuff. I thought it was a chemical spillage, that somebody had maybe spilled red diesel.”

Its visual appearance was arresting, O’Hagan said. “It was so vibrant – almost like fluorescein [dye] – that I thought someone had put something into drains to trace it and that it was coming up there on the beach. At the same time as it was there, the blue-green algae had started to gather on the slipway at the marina in Ballyronan, where the boats are all docked.”

Lough Neagh

Lough Neagh

O’Hagan was straight on the phone to a council pollution hotline as soon as she got back to her home in the nearby town of Magherafelt, Co Derry. Within a few days, the presence of blue-green algae was confirmed and the “red patches” – by now, slightly dispersed by dogs running through the discoloured shoreline waters – were also confirmed, to her surprise, as another kind of “algae”.

[ Lough Neagh residents may be forced to move due to algae pollution, writer saysOpens in new window ]

The term algae is something of a misnomer here. Rather than a naturally occurring plant species, it was actually a kind of photosynthesising bacteria covering the great expanse of water larger in surface area than Malta. It began making headlines within a matter of weeks.

O’Hagan recalled: “It just got worse and worse from there. It just got thicker and soupier. There wasn’t any let-up from it at all from there on in.”

Speaking a year later, in 2024, her swimming group was still being blighted by the noxious bacterial growths, which had started to appear more than a fortnight earlier than in 2023 – and possibly at even greater levels. When I spoke with her, she had just been contacted with photo evidence of rash outbreaks by those still brave enough to glide through the lough’s connecting waterways. She showed me images of an all-body rash that lasted four days. Her colleague’s skin exhibited a succession of pink smudges and streaks that had spread across her arms, torso and legs.

In the case of 42-year-old Gerard McCourt, a seventh-generation fisher from around Derrylaughan, by the lough’s southwestern corner, “a splash of it in the mouth” when out working the lough’s waters was enough to keep him bedbound for nearly a fortnight. For government scientists at the time, there was some initial scepticism concerning the physical symptoms being reported by users of and residents around the lough. But they would soon discover these were not simply psychosomatic or panicked exaggerations brought on by the sudden change to their immediate environment.

[ Lough Derg ‘getting worse’ after public advisory issued over algal bloomOpens in new window ]

Standing by one of the locks at Toome canal, just a stone’s throw from the headquarters of Lough Neagh’s famed commercial fishery, McCourt told me: “The lough’s been absolutely disgusting this year. We’ve barely been able to get out on to it.” He was not exaggerating. The smell that that the vast waterbody was giving off during this time was foul. To call something “rotten” or “stinking” is to signal a general – and sometimes quite banal – kind of disgust in the local vernacular. But this was unmistakably the putrid odour of something decomposing, a choking stench of ammonia and hydrogen sulphide.

Lough Neagh

Lough Neagh

Some researchers believe these toxic bacteria – a number of which are found in the human gut and which suggest the presence of raw faecal matter in the water – played a critical role in a cluster of dog deaths reported around both the eastern and western shores of the lough as far back as early 2022.

“I’d be flabbergasted,” said Neil Reid, a conservation biologist from Queen’s University Belfast, “if the animal deaths were not down to contaminants in the lough’s waters at the time”. He told me how he had heard the previous year of a friend’s dog having run through the water at Woodburn Forest by Carrickfergus, a coastal town around 30 miles eastwards, sitting above Belfast. Just a few hours later, the dog began to vomit, becoming violently sick. It died within 24 hours.

This is an extract from Troubled Waters: How Lough Neagh Is Being Destroyed by Corporate Greed and Political Neglect by Tommy Greene, published by Merrion Press