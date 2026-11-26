At Nairobi airport there was a sign welcoming attendees to the World Potato Congress in Kenya. Surprising links between Kenya and Ireland cropped up repeatedly during a Trinity College Dublin weeklong study tour of Kenya’s ecology, sustainable development and conservation.

Forty students and staff, working on tropical ecology and conservation, travelled from Nairobi to the Great Rift Valley lakes, the mountainous Mau forest and the vast grassy savannahs of the Maasai Mara.

A thin skin of soil and rock separates the surface of the Great Rift Valley from the boiling molten rock of the Earth’s core. Nowhere is this more apparent than in Hell’s Gate National Park where superheated steam seeps from cracks in the rocks deep underground.

Kenya exploits this resource for geothermal energy and has developed some of the largest geothermal electricity generation plants in the world. Wildlife sits alongside drill rigs, test wells bringing steam and briny water to the surface and large electricity turbines. Noise, waste water and the footprint of the infrastructure all impact on the surrounding environment and wildlife. These issues are set against the benefits that green energy brings. Ninety one per cent of Kenya’s electricity is from non-fossil sources such as geothermal, hydro, wind and solar. We are struck by the similarities between reconciling renewable energy and biodiversity in Kenya and Ireland.

Lake Naivasha in the Great Rift Valley is a microcosm of the problems and solutions that Kenyans face. The lake provides a crucial resource for people and wildlife. In Ireland we import 83 per cent of our fruit and vegetables, doubtless including some from around Lake Naivasha. We visited a flower farm dependent on water abstraction from the lake, with hundreds of hectares of polytunnels of flowers destined to be flown worldwide.

The lake also hosts a declining population of hippos who graze and wrestle with each other at night on the grasslands around the lake edge. Hippos are Africa’s most dangerous animals and as the lake expands due to disruption of underground water inflows and outflows as a result of tectonic activity in the Rift Valley, space for nature gets squeezed up against human settlements. The lake has risen and fallen several times over the past two centuries and, as the labour force for the horticulture industry increases, informal settlements put both nature and people at risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Differing interests around Lake Naivasha such as industrial scale farming, subsistence farming and wildlife conservation supporting a valuable tourism industry are frequently in conflict. Dating to the early 1900s, the Lake Naivasha area has had a series of co-ordinated and negotiated riparian agreements that bring stakeholders together to agree common structures and goals. These plans sit alongside a dynamic lake system that can rise or fall rapidly and the agreements have changed as environmental issues have emerged, government structures have changed, and the lake level has fluctuated.

The Mau forest is one of Kenya’s largest “water towers”, intercepting the heavy rains that come twice a year and threaten to wash tons of soil and sediment from the mountains and farmland into the Rift Valley. Deforestation of the Mau forest for potato cultivation, among other fruit, flower and vegetable products, has led to a deterioration of the critical ecosystem services that the forest once provided. The erosion of soil can block or divert rivers and inflows and outflows to the lake, exacerbating the fluctuation in lake level.

As we drive high up into the mountains that once contained the continuous Mau Forest we pass markets selling sacks of potatoes and come across attendees of the World Potato Congress. This landscape reminds us of Ireland with lush green fields and familiar crops. At nearly 3000m above sea level the rain that falls here makes its way down to Lake Naivasha, picking up soil and sediment, forming and feeding rivers and lakes and providing a crucial resource for people and nature.

We go west to the Maasai Mara to experience a different set of human-wildlife pressures, where the world’s largest predators roam free in a grassy landscape dotted with trees and shrubs. This is nature writ large. Surrounded by a herd of elephant mothers and babies munching grass and rumbling encouragement to each other, we are brought face to face with the more than human world. Reconciling human livelihoods and space for nature is messy and difficult in Ireland and Kenya, but it is worth the struggle.

Yvonne Buckley is codirector of the Co-Centre for Climate, Biodiversity and Water and is professor of zoology at Trinity College Dublin