Magic movies: The 25 best comedies of the past 25 years – in reverse order

What happened to the modern comedy film? They still arrive in cinemas, but few stick around as they used to. The romcom is no longer a staple. The teen romp is nowhere near as bankable as the big dumb family flick.

With that in mind we have, a quarter of the way through the 21st century, gathered the 25 best from that period for you to stream, rent or (you never know) take down from the shelf.

The usual compromises apply. No more than one film per director. The century begins in 2000. We are leaving animation for another day. And, yes, all these films are comedies. That genre can deal with the grimmest of issues.

All titles listed as streaming are also available to rent from services such as Apple, Sky and Google.

25. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Michael Morris, 2025

By far the best in the Bridget Jones series. Far better than it needed to be. Jonsey slips into middle age with enormous dignity. Hugh Grant softens his definitive cad. Available to rent. Read our full review here

24. Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Larry Charles, 2006

One sensed a certain cooling, over time, on the borderline racism in this first Borat film’s treatment of its title character, but the sequel was a smash – and picked up an Oscar nomination – during the Covid years. Still funny. Streaming on Prime Video

23. Force Majeure

Ruben Östlund, 2014

Ruben Östlund has since won the Palme d’Or twice, but he has yet to surpass this excruciating comedy about a dad abandoning his family to an avalanche. Yes, it’s a variation on George Costanza fleeing the fire in Seinfeld, but so what? Available to rent. Read our full review here

22. The Banshees of Inisherin

Martin McDonagh, 2022

Not every Irish person was on board with the heightened version of island life, but Martin McDonagh’s taste for the mordant humour remains as pungent as ever. “How’s the despair?” Streaming on Disney+. Read our full review here

21. Sorry to Bother You

Boots Riley, 2018

Boots Riley’s satirical swipe at corporate insensitivity came out of nowhere to carve out its own space. LaKeith Stanfield plays a black man who adopts a white persona to succeed at work – with predictably compromising results. Available to rent. Read our full review here

20. The Death of Stalin

Armando Iannucci, 2017

Armando Iannucci assembled an incomparable cast – Simon Russell Beale, Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Palin and more – to make a grimly hilarious study of what happened after Stalin left the planet. Jason Isaacs stands out for his bluff Yorkshire take on Field Marshal Zhuko. Streaming on Netflix. Read our full review here

19. Love & Friendship

Whit Stillman, 2016

It may be a stretch to call this the best Jane Austen adaptation – Ang Lee’s Sense and Sensibility probably retains that title – but Whit Stillman’s take on the author’s obscure Lady Susan is surely the funniest. Shot in Ireland. Streaming on Disney+ and Mubi. Read our full review here

18. 24 Hour Party People

Michael Winterbottom, 2002

Steve Coogan stars as Tony Wilson, founder of Factory Records, in the definitive take on Manchester’s postpunk scene. “It’s a pity you didn’t sign the Smiths,” God tells him. “But you were right about Mick Hucknell. His music’s rubbish.” Streaming on Plex

17. The Lobster

Yorgos Lanthimos, 2015

Yorgos Lanthimos’s transition from Greek weird wave to the quasi-mainstream of Poor Things and The Favourite began with this pitch-black Irish production set in a world where the single life is not tolerated. Colin Farrell is heartbreakingly pathetic. Rachel Weisz is equally strong. Available to rent. Read our full review here

16. Shaun of the Dead

Edgar Wright, 2004

Pretty much nobody saw it coming when Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg, colleagues from the TV show Spaced, moved into cinema with an endlessly inventive pastiche of the zombie film. Pegg is now in Mission: Impossible. Wright is all over Hollywood. Available to rent

15. Punch-Drunk Love

Paul Thomas Anderson, 2003

Paul Thomas Anderson essentially asks what life would be like with an Adam Sandler character in the real world. The answer is: pretty darn terrifying. Emily Watson is equally strong as a variation on the demure heroines who fall for Sandler in his mainstream comedies. Streaming on Prime Video

14. The Grand Budapest Hotel

Wes Anderson, 2014

Opinions vary on what has become of Wes Anderson. Some think he has gone from strength to strength. Others feel he has slipped into self-parody. But all agree he was at the top of his game with this period comedy inspired by the work of Stefan Zweig. Ralph Fiennes confirms his comic chops. Streaming on Disney+. Read our full review here

13. May December

Todd Haynes, 2023

A masterpiece of unsettling tone from Todd Haynes. Natalie Portman catches up with Julianne Moore some years after the latter’s character got in hot water for an affair with a teenager. Pitched at the level of comic melodrama throughout. Streaming on Sky Cinema. Read our full review here

12. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Jake Kasdan, 2007

Twenty years after This Is Spinal Tap finished off the rockumentary, Jake Kasdan’s comedy did the same for the music biopic. John C Reilly’s Dewey Cox is Jim Morrison. He’s Johnny Cash. He’s Brian Wilson. “I want an army of didgeridoos!” Available to rent

11. Sexy Beast

Jonathan Glazer, 2000

Yes, the director of Zone of Interest does make this list. Jonathan Glazer’s debut feature is one of a kind: a geezer gangster film that features an unclassifiable comic performance from Ben Kingsley. His Don Logan is simultaneously terrifying and hilarious. Available to rent

10. Do Not Expect Too Much from the End of the World

Radu Jude, 2023

Entirely original satire from the Romanian oddball Radu Jude about a young woman seeking cast members for a corporate video in contemporary Bucharest. Makes swift turns at every juncture. Ruthlessly funny throughout. Available to rent. Read our full review here

9. Adaptation

Spike Jonze, 2002

Spike Jonze and the writer Charlie Kaufman followed up Being John Malkovich with an alleged adaptation of Susan Orlean’s book The Orchid Thief that largely abandoned the text for an investigation of the screenwriting process. Nicolas Cage, as Charlie and his fictional brother Donald, has never been better. Streaming on Mubi and Plex

8. Get Out

Jordan Peele, 2017

Few films listed under “comedy” at the Golden Globes generated more disagreement than Jordan Peele’s rattling horror about a young black man embarrassed by the patronising – but initially benign – attentions of white liberals. The film is, however, plainly a descendant of Peele’s satirical TV sketches on race. Available to rent. Read our full review here

7. Songs from the Second Floor

Roy Andersson, 2000

Roy Andersson’s 21st-century films are always the same yet always surprising. As was the case with later projects, this sombre, wry collection of sketches finds various Swedes trapped in comic despair. “What can I say? It’s not easy being human,” one character says. True enough. Available to rent

6. Step Brothers

Adam McKay, 2008

Like Walk Hard – another John C Reilly flick on our list – Adam McKay’s comedy landed softly with audiences and critics before going on to become an endlessly quoted classic. “You and your mom are hillbillies,” he tells his new stepbrother, Will Ferrell. “This is a house of learned doctors!” Streaming on Prime Video

5. Frances Ha

Noah Baumbach, 2012

Noah Baumbach looked to have lost his way with missteps such as Greenberg before teaming up with Greta Gerwig and finding a lighter touch with this tale of a young woman contemplating her own lack of direction in a monochrome New York City. Streaming on Prime Video. Read our full review here

4. A Serious Man

Joel and Ethan Coen, 2009

So many options this century from Joel and Ethan Coen. This intricate tale of an academic in 1960s Minnesota losing his cool as his wife falls for another man and his son takes up marijuana just steals it from O Brother Where Art Thou? and Inside Llewyn Davis. Available to rent

3. Team America: World Police

Trey Parker, 2004

The US didn’t really get it at the time, but the South Park team’s puppet-led examination of the war on terror has given the world endless memes. In truth it’s as much about Hollywood’s self-indulgence as it is about global politics. “You are worthress, Arec Barrwin!” Streaming on Paramount+

2. Anora

Sean Baker, 2024

The most satisfactory retooling of screwball comedy since the 1950s. There is real poignancy to Mikey Madison’s performance, but the picture is most memorable for the clattering pace of its pursuits through New York City. Antic madness combined with emotional depth. Winner of the Palme d’Or and best-picture Oscar. Available to rent. Read our full review here

1. Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig, 2017

Greta Gerwig looks back to her own upbringing in Sacramento, in California, and discovers a wealth of teenage traumas for Saoirse Ronan’s plucky title character to process. The tense relationship between Lady Bird and her mother – a brittle Laurie Metcalf – is particularly well handled. A contemporary classic. Available to rent. Read our full review here