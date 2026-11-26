Businessman Paddy McKillen jnr has been directed to appear in court to be cross-examined on evidence provided to the High Court as part of his bid for a personal insolvency arrangement. Photograph: Collins Pic Collins Photos

Businessman Paddy McKillen jnr has been directed to appear in court to be cross-examined on evidence provided to the High Court as part of his bid for a personal insolvency arrangement.

Judge Nessa Cahill held on Thursday cross-examination was required for the “fair determination” of questions – raised by lenders owed a combined €11 million by McKillen jnr – relating to evidence provided by the businessman on his financial affairs.

McKillen jnr has told the court he has debts of €27.7 million and is insolvent. In September, the court granted him a protective certificate, which protects him from his creditors until at least December.

Lenders Herbert Street Property Finance and Cabriz Finance – who are owed €2.3 million and €8.7 million, respectively, by McKillen jnr – have both issued motions to set aside the protective certificate.

The applications arise from concerns raised by the lenders about alleged “inaccuracies or omissions” in information provided by McKillen jnr in his application for a protective certificate. McKillen jnr has rejected the allegation.

In light of these concerns, the lenders made an application to have McKillen jnr cross-examined under oath on his financial affairs. Lawyers for McKillen jnr opposed the application, claiming it was an attempt to embarrass their client.

In her judgment on Thursday, Cahill concluded that to ensure the “fair determination” of issues raised in the set-aside motions, it is necessary for McKillen jnr to be cross-examined on written evidence he has put before the court.

The lenders raised various issues with McKillen jnr’s evidence, including in relation to his interest in Keillan Ltd – the entity behind Dublin’s Workman’s Club – and the facts surrounding his interest in a property in Foxrock, south Dublin.

Detailing the issues raised by the lenders, the judge said there were questions surrounding the ownership and valuation of Keillan Ltd. She noted that if McKillen jnr’s shareholding in the entity does carry value, it was not disclosed in his financial statements to the court.

In the course of the court proceedings, several inaccuracies emerged relating to McKillen jnr’s evidence concerning ownership and payment for 1 The Birches, a property he says he owns in Foxrock, south Dublin, the judge noted.

The lenders also raise issue with McKillen jnr’s debts of €9.8 million owed to Jonc Ltd, an Isle of Man-registered entity. McKillen jnr has disputed having any connection to the entity.

The judge agreed with Herbert Street’s submission that the cross-examination should be “specifically focused on the completeness and accuracy” of McKillen jnr’s disclosures to the court in relation to the questions raised, and “the credibility and reliability of [McKillen jnr’s] evidence and statements in respect of them”.

Separately, the court was told this week that a proposed personal insolvency arrangement would see McKillen jnr’s creditors receive €1.2 million. A creditors’ meeting is scheduled for earlier next month.

McKillen jnr is the founder of hospitality group Press Up.