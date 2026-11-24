An apology from University Hospital Galway was read to the High Court as Eileen Hanley settled an action against the HSE. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A hospital has apologised to a woman for deficiencies in radiology care that led to a 5½-month delay in her ovarian cancer diagnosis.

It was claimed that by the time Eileen Hanley’s cancer was finally diagnosed last year, it had gone from operable to inoperable and incurable.

Hanley (70) suffered an adjustment disorder as a result and the matter weighed very heavily on her mind, her counsel, John O’Mahony, told the High Court on Tuesday.

The apology from University Hospital Galway was read to the court as Hanley, from Knocknacarra, Co Galway, settled an action against the Health Service Executive.

In the letter, the hospital’s general manager Chris Kane said: “On behalf [of] University Hospital Galway we would like to apologise for the deficiencies in radiology care in 2024 which led to a delay in diagnosis of your high-grade serious ovarian cancer for which we truly apologise.”

He added: “We acknowledge the upset and distress that this has caused you and the impact this has had on you and your family. We deeply regret this and offer you our sincere apologies.”

Hanley had sued the HSE. In the proceedings, it was claimed there was a failure to recognise that the findings visible on a CAT scan on September 10th, 2024, constituted significant abnormal findings requiring urgent escalation, further investigation and urgent referral.

There was also an alleged failure to diagnose or take reasonable steps to diagnose the woman’s underlying malignancy at the time of the September 10th, 2024, CAT scan.

It was further claimed there was a failure to ensure the woman was afforded the opportunity for earlier consideration of surgery when such treatment would have been available.

On the balance of probabilities it was contended that had Hanley’s malignancy been diagnosed around September 2024 she would have had a lower-stage disease and would have been a candidate for surgery. It was claimed she was deprived of an improved outcome.

The HSE admitted the diagnosis delay but denied it resulted in the cancer being at a more advanced stage.

Judge Paul Coffey noted the settlement.