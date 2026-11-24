One of the vehicles seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Six vehicles, four Rolex watches and an estimated €20,000 in cash have been seized by gardaí in counties Tipperary and Limerick.

The seizures followed Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) searches in four different locations in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, and Cratloe, Co Limerick, on Tuesday.

The searches were carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting burglary and theft in the Munster region and the UK.

Cab officers were supported by gardaí from Tipperary and Limerick, the Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

The force said the operation also involved the seizure of a number of items “of evidential value”.

One of the four Rolex watches seized during the operation.

The operation “marks significant progress in the ongoing proceeds of crime investigation and demonstrates the Criminal Assets Bureau support of Operation Thor”, the Garda said.

Operation Thor is aimed at detecting and preventing incidents of burglary and associated criminal activity and “continues to have a positive impact on the reduction of property related crime in Irish communities”, the force said.