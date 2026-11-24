Scarlett Faulkner died three weeks after being attacked on a roadside at Birdhill, Co Tipperary last March. Photograph: Family/Facebook

The prosecution has concluded its evidence in the trial of a woman and teenage girl accused of murdering Scarlett Faulkner by the side of a road in Co Tipperary earlier this year.

The trial, which began three weeks ago in the Central Criminal Court, has heard the 28-year-old suffered severe head injuries due to blunt-force trauma when she was assaulted on March 21st.

The attack was witnessed by several motorists and partially captured on dashcam footage.

A 17-year-old girl, who cannot be identified because she is a minor, has pleaded not guilty to Scarlett Faulkner’s murder but guilty to her manslaughter. Her co-accused, who is 41, has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Sgt David Harney on Tuesday showed prosecuting counsel Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing CCTV footage of the movements of various people on the night before the alleged attack.

Ó Dúnlaing then told the jury of eight men and four women that the prosecution evidence had concluded.

Judge Kerida Naidoo asked the jury to return to the court on Wednesday.

In his opening speech, Ó Dúnlaing told the jury the motive for the attack was that Scarlett Faulkner had begun a relationship with the older accused’s husband.

Counsel said the prosecution would seek to prove that the accused “hunted down” her husband and Scarlett Faulkner for 24 hours up to about 5.20pm on March 21st.

He said the older accused “rammed” her husband’s van until both vehicles came to a stop near the Birdhill roundabout just off the M7 in Co Tipperary.

He alleged that the 17-year-old then inflicted all the injuries to Scarlett Faulkner using an iron bar and that the older accused was part of a joint enterprise to kill or cause serious injury to the deceased.

Scarlett Faulkner died on April 13th after spending about three weeks in a coma.