Brian Deehan 'stupidly' got caught up in 'the whirlwind of opposition', his lawyers told the court. Photograph: Collins Courts

A man with “intellectual challenges” has been jailed for seven years over an arson attack on a listed south Co Dublin building that was earmarked to accommodate asylum seekers.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard it cost more than €1 million to repair the extensive damage caused to Ridge House on Shanganagh Road, Ballybrack.

There were protests in the local community in 2023 over plans to house international protection applicants at the site. Brian Deehan “stupidly” got caught up in “the whirlwind of opposition”, his lawyers told the court.

Deehan (23), of Maple Avenue, Ballybrack, pleaded guilty last June to carrying out arson at the premises on August 14th, 2023.

When he was arrested a month after the incident, gardaí found footage on his mobile phone of Deehan breaking into the building three weeks earlier and damaging water pipes, which caused a large amount of flooding.

The phone also held footage of Deehan breaking in again on August 13th and holding a can marked “flammable” while splashing a red liquid around a pile of mattresses.

Det Garda Darragh Phelan told prosecuting barrister Pieter Le Vert that while Deehan’s face was not visible in the footage, there were identifying marks including a tattoo and a distinctive psoriasis mark on one hand. Deehan had recorded the footage himself, the witness said.

He said Deehan was a well-known participant in legal protests held against the planned use of the building for international protection accommodation and was also known for making “certain comments” on social media on the issue. He was nominated as a suspect and gardaí went to his home with a search warrant.

Phelan agreed with defence counsel Desmond Dockery that Deehan was not leading or organising any of the protests and he has “some intellectual challenges”.

He agreed the building was unoccupied at the time of the arson and that Deehan would have known this. Phelan told the court the building is about 3.5m from Ridge Hall, a residential apartment block.

Dockery said his client, the father of a young child, has a lower than average level of reasoning and was easily led.

“He has difficulty dealing with the concept of consequences of actions,” he said.

Judge Martin Nolan said Deehan had committed a very serious offence and the context to it was “very serious”.

“This arson was committed to further or to help a political dispute. Certain parties didn’t want immigrants at this premises. They are entitled to protest and express their views. They are not entitled to burn a property down,” he said.

He noted that while Deehan knew the property was unoccupied, it was very close to a block of apartments.

He said while no damage was done to this building “there was always a risk”.

Arson is properly seen as a “very, very serious offence” and comes with a maximum sentence of life, the judge said.

He said “arson of this magnitude deserves a headline sentence of between 12 and 14 years” because of the premeditation, the damage done and the reason behind it.

He said the mitigating factors were well set out and substantial. He reduced the sentence to seven years.

He noted that Deehan “is easily led” but said “he knew what he was doing was totally wrong when he committed this arson”.

The court heard that during the search of his home, gardaí found 100g of cannabis with an estimated street value of €2,000.

Deehan told them he used the cannabis because he had epilepsy and anxiety. The court heard Deehan suffered an epileptic fit during his detention by gardaí.