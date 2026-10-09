Men who planned Galway mosque attack claim they have distanced from radicalising groups

The solicitor for Garrett Pollock said his client is deeply ashamed of his behaviour and apologises ‘unreservedly’ to everyone impacted. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Two men who planned to attack a Galway mosque using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have claimed they were radicalised by anti-immigrant groups but have since distanced themselves from those influences.

The three-judge Special Criminal Court heard pleas in mitigation on Friday for two of the three would-be mosque bombers, Garrett Pollock (36) and Darren Gorman (34). Karolis Peckauskas (39) offered an apology earlier this week, saying he had also been radicalised by online groups.

Peckauskas, with an address at Newfoundwell Road, Drogheda, Co Louth, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to engage in a terrorist activity or a terrorist-linked activity.

Between November 4th and 5th, 2025, the defendants attempted to engage in terrorist activity or terrorist-linked activity by attempting to set fire to the Maryam Mosque at Old Cottages, Monivea Road, Galway, an offence that was aggravated by hatred.

Gorman, of O’Moore Place, Portlaoise, Co Laois, and Pollock, of Kilhorne Greene, Annalong, Co Down, both pleaded guilty to the same offence.

The three-judge court previously heard that the plot was foiled when gardaí carrying out a routine drug stop became suspicious and searched the car that Pollack and Peckauskas were travelling in. In the boot, gardaí discovered bomb-making equipment along with a manifesto for a group calling itself the Irish Defence Army, complete with crests and logos.

They also discovered a statement written in the past tense claiming responsibility for bombing the Galway mosque.

Solicitor Kevin White, for Pollack, said his client is deeply ashamed of his behaviour, apologises “unreservedly” to everyone impacted and accepts that what he did was wrong, criminal and offensive.

White said he had sought a report from a psychiatrist to try to understand why Pollack, who has no history of violence or political activism, would find himself before a court for this offence. The report states that Pollack worked as a gym instructor, but in 2024 he started abusing alcohol and cocaine and lost his job following a relationship breakdown.

[ Would-be Galway mosque bombers made video warning they would carry out further attacks, court hearsOpens in new window ]

He began spending hours online consuming radical content, including material about immigrants committing sexual assaults or posing a threat to the Irish community. Much of the content, White said, appeared to be AI-generated and was emotive and ill-informed.

Pollack began communicating with people associated with the Irish Citizens Army, a radical anti-immigrant group. He was invited into smaller, more radicalised groups where he discovered a sense of belonging.

The doctor further stated that Pollack was not committed due to a robust ideological principle, but acted in the context of poor mental health, substance abuse and low self-esteem.

Solicitor Marc Thompson, for Gorman, said a psychologist had found his client to be vulnerable and diagnosed him with “extreme submissiveness”. Gorman has no history of violence, aggression or hatred and “certainly no history of terrorism,” Thompson said.

Thompson reminded the court that Gorman was not in the car with Peckauskas and Pollack and was only implicated by further investigations showing his participation in the Shadows of Eire chat group where the members discussed their plans. He also drove a vehicle associated with the group’s activities, sourced an accelerant that was to be used in the explosives, purchased clothing for the group and said he would contribute money.

Thompson said Gorman is a drug addict with mental health difficulties but he is trying to deal with his issues and has been drug-free throughout his period on bail in advance of the sentencing hearing. Thompson said Gorman has not made contact with any radical influences and asked the court to structure his sentence “to allow light at the end of the tunnel”.

Judge Caroline Biggs, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Kevin Staunton, adjourned sentencing until October 13th. The court remanded all three men in custody to that date.