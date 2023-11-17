Ashling Murphy trial: Sentencing underway as judge to hear victim impact statements

Ashling Murphy was murdered after she went for a jog along the Grand Canal about 2.51pm on January 12th 2022.

A judge will hear victim impact statements from the family of slain school teacher Ashling Murphy at the Central Criminal Court on Friday before imposing sentence on the man who murdered her.

Jozef Puska was convicted last week by unanimous jury verdict of the murder of 23-year-old Ms Murphy at Grand Canal Way, Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th 2022.

Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop. Neither she nor Puska, a 33-year-old native of Slovakia living in Mucklagh, Co Offaly, since 2015 with his wife and five children, were known to each other, the court was told.

When the jury delivered their verdict on November 9th last, Mr Justice Tony Hunt said he agreed with their decision.

“Quite literally, you made sure nobody got away with murder,” he told the nine men and three women.

Jozef Puska is to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of Ashling Murphy near the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly in January 2022

Saying there would be “a day of reckoning” for Puska, the judge adjourned imposition of the mandatory life sentence for murder to allow for victim impact statements to be provided.

He will hear those statements today before imposing sentence on Puska, who has been in custody since January 2022.

Mr Justice Hunt is currently outlining reasons for his reasons about pre-trial applications to exclude certain evidence in the trial.

Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, her sister Amy, brother Cathal and her long-time boyfriend Ryan Casey, attended the trial throughout its duration of some three weeks.

In a statement after the verdict, Cathal Murphy said: “Ashling was subject to incomprehensible violence by a predator who was not known to her. While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognise the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities. "

“The judicial process cannot bring our darling Ashling back, nor can it heal our wounds but we are relived that this verdict delivers justice,” he said. “It is simply imperative that this vicious monster can never harm another woman again.”

At the time of her death, Ms Murphy, who graduated from Mary Immaculate teacher training college in October 2021, was teaching in the national school in Durrow, just a short drive from her home in Tullamore.

She drove to Daingean Road car park after school on January 12th before going jogging along the Grand Canal about 2.51pm. Her apparently lifeless body was seen in a bramble covered ditch at Cappincur around 15.30pm.

Ashling Murphy's mother Kathleen and sister Amy in the background as her brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan Casey read a statement outside The Criminal Courts of Justice last week after Jozef Puska was found guilty of the murder of school teacher. Photograph: Collins Courts

Prosecuting counsel Anne-Marie Lawlor SC described the evidence against Puska as “overwhelming”, including admissions to murder he made in St James’ hospital in Dublin on January 14th 2022, two days after Ms Murphy’s body was found.

The jury heard, after a Detective Garda told Puska he was a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Ms Murphy, Puska had said, through an interpreter; “I did it. I murdered. I am the murderer”, that he was sorry and did not do it intentionally.

Puska was arrested on January 18th, immediately on his discharge from hospital, and detained in Tullamore garda station on suspicion of the murder of Ms Murphy.

During his detention, he said he did not know Ms Murphy and had no recall of making admissions on January 14th to her murder. Gardai invoked legislation allowing inferences to be drawn from his failure/refusal to explain how his DNA was under Ms Murphy’s fingernails and the presence of his Falcon Storm mountain bike at the crime scene.

On January 19th 2022, Puska was formally charged with Ms Murphy’s murder.

During his trial, the prosecution relied on evidence of his admissions in hospital, CCTV evidence, DNA and witness evidence to support its case against Puska. The jury heard evidence that DNA from under Ms Murphy’s fingernails matched DNA profiles of Puska’s, with a one in 14,000 chance of it matching someone else.

In his evidence to the court, Puska said he could not recall making the admissions in hospital. He claimed he was attacked and stabbed by an unknown man wearing a face mask on the afternoon of January 12th, that a woman came on the scene and he saw the same man attack her.

He claimed he tried to help the injured woman before leaving the scene and staying in a ditch for a few hours because he felt unwell. He walked in darkness to Tullamore and went to a friend’s house seeking a lift home. He claimed that, accompanied by his parents and a male cousin, he was driven later that night from his home to his parents’ apartment in Crumlin later and brought from there about noon on January 13th to St James hospital, claiming to have been stabbed in an incident in Blanchardstown the previous evening.

Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, for the prosecution, told the jury Mr Puska was an “inveterate liar” who had concocted more “contemptible” lies for the jury, including his “fabricated” account of what happened on January 12th. It was plain he was guilty of murder, she said.