Riad Bouchaker jailed for life after attempted murder of three children at Parnell Square

Riad Bouchaker was found guilty of the attempted murder of three children in November 2023 on Dublin’s Parnell Square. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Riad Bouchaker has been jailed for life at the Central Criminal for the attempted murder of a five-year-old girl during his “exceptional and deeply disturbing” attack on a group of school children on Dublin’s Parnell Square.

Judge Tony Hunt imposed sentence on Monday on Bouchaker (52), a native of Algeria of no fixed abode, for offences including the attempted murder of three children and assault causing serious harm to a childcare worker, Leanne Flynn.

Bouchaker was convicted last July of eight offences linked to the attack on November 23rd, 2023. There was serious rioting in Dublin later that evening.

In imposing a life sentence in relation to the permanently disabled girl, the judge said, if a life sentence were not justified in the circumstances of this attack, “when would it ever be justified”.

There were “multiple aggravating factors” including this was an entirely unprovoked attack in a crowded public place in which a lethal weapon was used on extremely vulnerable children and the care worker who tried to protect them, he said.

One child suffered life altering catastrophic injuries and the consequences of the attack including not just physical but psychological consequences for all affected, he said.

In imposing sentence, the judge said he had given full weight to Bouchaker’s medical conditions and had reluctantly decided not to make the attempted murder sentences consecutive.

He imposed a life sentence for the attempted murder of the seriously injured girl and concurrent 15 year terms for each of the other two attempted murders and a concurrent 20 year term for the assault on Flynn.

He imposed a seven year concurrent term for assault causing harm to two other children, a five year concurrent term for assault harming a teenage chef, Alan Lorena Guille, who wrenched the knife from Bouchaker’s hand, and a five year concurrent term for producing a 36cm kitchen carving knife, including a 24cm blade, capable of inflicting serious injury.

The judge paid tribute to Flynn and members of the public, from Ireland and other parts of the globe, who tried to intervene and protect the children.

At the outset of Monday’s hearing, counsel for Bouchaker said they had tried to get details about hospital treatment of his client, who appeared to have spent most of the last few weeks in hospital but was now back in prison.

Bouchaker was in court for the sentencing hearing.

Counsel said his side had applied unsuccessfully on Friday last for sentence to be deferred in light of their uncertainty about the medical situation.

Hunt said, whatever about Bouchaker’s condition, the offences are “unprecedented” and there was “no way”, even if he had highly adverse information about diagnosis, that could alter the requirement to sentence. The attack was “an entirely self- created situation”, he said.

Hunt previously ruled Bouchaker was fit to stand trial with accommodations after psychiatrists disagreed about his fitness to plead arising from an acquired brain injury, caused by pre-existing cognitive impairment combined with injuries suffered during interventions by members of the public at Parnell Square.

Bouchaker was convicted last July of eight offences linked to the attack at Parnell Square. The prosecution case was that Bouchaker intended to kill children.

Bouchaker’s senior counsel, who cannot be named by court order, said his client’s “very clear cognitive limitations” and intellectual limitations should be considered when sentencing, including in relation to why he contested the case.

Bouchaker was unable to understand the concept of legal guilt and his lawyers considered they were ethically obliged to fight the case on his behalf, counsel said.

During interviews with gardaí in December 2023 following his arrest in hospital, Bouchaker denied any intent to kill and repeatedly said he was “sick” and “not in my mind”.

The three attempted murder charges relate to a severely injured five year old girl, a six-year old girl and five year old boy.

The severely injured girl, who was stabbed in the heart, has an acquired brain injury, is confined to a wheelchair, cannot walk or talk and is fed through a gastric tube, her mother said in a victim impact statement.

The attack “changed our lives into unrecognisable ones”, the mother said.

Her daughter had, in a way, died for 40 minutes that day as she had no heartbeat and no oxygen going to her brain for that time, the court heard.

“A piece of myself, my husband and our families also died that day.”

She and her husband will be caring for their daughter, now aged eight, for the rest of their lives “and we need to be sure she will be looked after when we are gone”.

“Learning about disability has been eye-opening, but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”

The mother of the six-year-old girl who suffered a laceration to her scalp requiring surgery described Bouchaker as a “monster” who had “stolen the innocence” of the 13 children who had witnessed his “evil and cowardly” attack on November 23rd 2023.

“He is the monster that haunts our nightmares.”

The six-year-old girl was discharged from hospital a day after having surgery to repair a non-penetrative laceration to her scalp and dislodging of a skull fragment. The boy had a nick to his neck treated with paper stitches and three holes in the hood of his jacket.

Bouchaker was found guilty of intentionally inflicting serious harm on Flynn who underwent life-saving surgery, including the removal of her spleen which was necessary to stop blood loss, after he stabbed her when she tried to intervene.

In her victim statement, Flynn said she has been called a hero but should never have had to be one and hates that her name “will forever be tied to Riad Bouchaker”.

Addressing Bouchaker directly, she told him “harming innocent children is unforgivable” and she hoped his God “will never forgive you”.

The two children for whom Bouchaker received seven year terms for assault causing harm were a six year old girl and a five year old boy. The girl had a bump on her head, a nick behind her ear, a clump of cut hair on her shoulder, her top and coat were cut and she had wet herself. The boy had a small cut near his nipple and a graze under his arm and minute slashes in his upper clothing.