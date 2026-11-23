The scene of the arson attack at a house just outside Waterford city which claimed the lives of two adults and three children. Photo: Collins

Gardaí investigating the arson attack in Waterford city last month that claimed the lives of five members of the English family, including three young children, have arrested two further suspects.

The Irish Times understands the two suspects were arrested on Monday morning and were being questioned over their alleged links to the Waterford-based drugs gang gardaí believe carried out the attack as part of a campaign of drug-related intimidation.

One of the men is in his 20s while another is an adult teenager. Both are from Waterford and were arrested there.

Philip and Kim English, and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9), were killed when flames engulfed the family home on the Birchwood estate, just outside Waterford city, on October 13th.

A third child, Elliot English (6), died in hospital from his injuries on November 6th. The sole survivor of the attack, the couple’s 14-year-old daughter, remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

[ Solemn guard of honour: Waterford residents pay tribute to four family members killed in house fireOpens in new window ]

The arrests on Monday bring to eight the number of people detained for questioning as part of the Garda investigation. Two of those arrested have been charged and are currently before the courts, having initially been detained two days after the attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack seven homes were searched – with vehicles and phones seized for examination – in the same operation that resulted in the arrests of the two suspects, a man and woman aged 21 and 31 years.

Another three suspects – a man (50s) and two women (30s) – were arrested a week after the murders and were released without charge pending further investigations.

Another man (20s), detained nine days after the fire, was also released without charge after being held for questioning for several days.

The arson attack on the English family home occurred just after 5am on Tuesday October 13th. The family had been targeted in the past, including a petrol bombing last month, by a local crime gang trying to extort €20,000 from them to pay a drugs debt.

John James English, Philip English’s adult son from his first marriage, said the debt had been incurred by somebody else, not his father.

The family’s home was attacked weeks before the fatal attack, when a petrol bomb was thrown at their car but, on that occasion, did not spread to the house. In 2023, the same vehicle was vandalised with a bucket of paint.

John James said that when his mother, Anne, was forced out of her house for about two months after it was petrol bombed, his father, Philip, and stepmother, Kim, opened their home to Anne. She stayed there for eight weeks.

Gardaí strongly suspect a local crime gang that claims it is owed money targeted the family in the fatal attack and was also behind the non-fatal petrol bombing at the house just weeks earlier.